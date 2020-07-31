NAZ Elite This Week: Tommy Rivers Puzey's ties run deep with squad, Kellyn Taylor

Tommy Rivers Puzey is the type of guy who, if you're involved in the rich and deep Flagstaff running community, you know him by his trademark beard and personality, according to NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario.
"He's just a character," Rosario said over the phone Thursday night. "Everybody knows him. A few people know him really well, but everybody knows him. ... We've known him for many years; I can't even tell you the first time I met him. ... He's like this Renaissance man."
Rivers has been fighting for his life in a Scottsdale hospital after he received a diagnosis for a rare form of cancer called primary ulmonary NK/T-Cell lymphoma. He has been going through aggressive chemotherapy and has been breathing with the help of a ventilator.
Rivers had been hospitalized, on a respirator, in Flagstaff for three weeks before being moved to Scottsdale and receiving the lymphoma diagnosis.
Called simply Rivers by Rosario and many others, the Flagstaff-based ultrarunner has been a common sight among the NAZ Elite squad. Most notably, working out with the squad's women when Rosario puts them through tougher workouts and they are in really good shape. He is one of a few guys Rosario can hit up when he needs a hand to help with a harder workout.
"There's even been times when he has not been very fit, but he will tell me -- and this is verbatim -- he'll say, 'Ben, I'll give you what I can,'" Rosario said. "He will come out there, run 3 or 4 miles, hop in the car and have me drive him down another mile down the road and get out and go again. It's amazing."
Of all the NAZ Elite runners Rivers has worked with, it's Kellyn Taylor who has had some of the most interesting times with him. The two are pretty close in their marathon times, 2:24 for Taylor and around 2:18 for Rivers, leading to some fun run-ins and a strong mutual respect for each other.
Back in 2018, when Taylor had to quickly change plans at the last second from the Big Sur Half Marathon to the Las Vegas Half Marathon due to wildfires, Rivers was also there.
"Who do we see come by with Kellyn but Rivers," Rosario said. "I just instinctively yell at them like it's a workout, 'Hey, 5:20s today.'"
Rivers was running the full marathon, but Rosario had no idea before making the switch and just saw Rivers running with Taylor. Rivers ran the first 10 miles of his race with Taylor, then ended up winning the full marathon while Taylor also took the top spot in the half.
That wasn't the only time the two cross paths on the course though.
In May 2019, Taylor was running the Prague Marathon and Rivers happened to be there as well trying to get his Olympic Trials time down. He wasn't having the strongest day, Rosario said, and Taylor caught up with him partway through the race.
Instead of dropping out of the race like many runners would do at that point, Rivers stuck in and ran with Taylor for a period of time in the race.
"He spent probably a good 10 miles with her that day as well," Rosario said. "Who does that? A lot of guys in his situation at Prague would honestly have just dropped out of the race. But I think he is so selfless and so giving, I really believe the reason he kept running was because he wanted to run with her. That's just the kind of guy he is."
How to help
A GoFundMe account for Rivers has raised more than $388,891 as of press time Thursday -- just over a week after his family went public with the extent of his medical condition. The funds have steadily raised over the past week since it was posted July 17.
To donate you can go to www.gofundme.com/f/Tommy-Rivers-Rest-Up. The family has said whatever funds are leftover will go the Navajo Nation and linked another cause to support families on the reservation at https://www.gofundme.com/f/clean-water-for-navajo.
Team Run Flagstaff is also putting together a charity event for Rivers called Run with Rivs. An official announcement is expected to be made Friday on social media detailing the event while a teaser for it can be found on Instagram.
"I'm hopeful his strength and his will will get him through it," Rosario said.
