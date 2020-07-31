NAZ Elite This Week: Tommy Rivers Puzey's ties run deep with squad, Kellyn Taylor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tommy Rivers Puzey is the type of guy who, if you're involved in the rich and deep Flagstaff running community, you know him by his trademark beard and personality, according to NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario.

"He's just a character," Rosario said over the phone Thursday night. "Everybody knows him. A few people know him really well, but everybody knows him. ... We've known him for many years; I can't even tell you the first time I met him. ... He's like this Renaissance man."

Rivers has been fighting for his life in a Scottsdale hospital after he received a diagnosis for a rare form of cancer called primary ulmonary NK/T-Cell lymphoma. He has been going through aggressive chemotherapy and has been breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Rivers had been hospitalized, on a respirator, in Flagstaff for three weeks before being moved to Scottsdale and receiving the lymphoma diagnosis.

Called simply Rivers by Rosario and many others, the Flagstaff-based ultrarunner has been a common sight among the NAZ Elite squad. Most notably, working out with the squad's women when Rosario puts them through tougher workouts and they are in really good shape. He is one of a few guys Rosario can hit up when he needs a hand to help with a harder workout.