NAZ Elite This Week: The Marathon Project breakdown

Embrace the pace

The idea is that this race will be fast. So, according to Rosario, don't expect it to be overly tactical.

He said his runners understand that they will need to push with the lead pack and rely on training to keep up with the projected intensity of the pace.

Hoping a late kick will do it in this race might leave a runner with too much ground to gain.

“It’s going to be a fast pace, and I don’t think they will worry about splits or look at their watch," Rosario said. "I think they will try and stay relaxed at that pace for as long as possible, and eventually, it will turn into a race.”

Great expectations?

Ever since his 2:12:28 in New York in 2018 and 2:09:09 at Boston in 2019, Fauble, the all-time 11th-fastest U.S. male marathoner, has been setting his sights at doing more.

Sunday is a chance for him to push his own limits while racing the kind of competition that falls into his range.

On Wednesday during a press conference, Fauble said his goal is to win and let the possibly extravagant time come with it.