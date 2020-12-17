NAZ Elite This Week: The Marathon Project breakdown

The running spotlight is on The Marathon Project, a never-before-seen attempt at bringing some of the best at the distance together for what should end up a speedy, gutsy and possibly historic race.
It's running's response to the pandemic, and should result in being one of the few positives in the sports world to have come about from COVID-19, joining feats like the NBA bubble.
Seven athletes competing in the grade 1 limited fields come from NAZ Elite, whose head coach Ben Rosario along with BOOM Management’s Josh Cox and Big River Race Management’s Matt Helbig pieced The Marathon Project together. Their training is now in the books, with the chance of hitting a huge PR and showing the world they are a standout marathoner on the horizon.
The race is scheduled for Sunday morning in Chandler, which as of press time Wednesday is forecast to have calm weather and temperatures maybe reaching the low 60s by post time. Both the women and men's fields get an 8 a.m. starting gun sendoff.
The Marathon Project was developed with speed in mind, so the overarching goal for those elite runners toeing the line is to come in under two hours and 10 minutes for the men and faster than 2:24 for the women -- with pacers provided.
The course is a 4.3-mile loop on smooth, clean roads. The purse is set at $8,000, with first place getting $5,000, second $2,000 and third $1,000.
On Wednesday during a live press conference streamed on Facebook, Rosario said there was a desire for more prize money, explaining that the current conditions made that difficult. He did note, however, that it should be "financially lucrative" for the top finishers when it's all said and done.
Live coverage is provided by USATF at 7:45 a.m., and there will be an edited, same-day replay on NBCSN at 5:30 p.m.
Running for NAZ Elite on the women's side is Stephanie Bruce, Julia Kohnen and Kellyn Taylor, while the team's men's squad consists of Scott Fauble, Scott Smith, Rory Linkletter and Sid Vaughn.
Here are a few things to watch for when NAZ Elite's marathoners race on Sunday:
Training tracking
The pandemic might have limited or canceled activities for many of us, and that might be a good thing for runners training for a marathon that's expected to require peak fitness.
Rosario on Tuesday said during a phone interview that for the most part -- other than the stress and changes to everyday life the pandemic has brought on for many -- distractions have been limited for his athletes.
“At the same time, because you can’t do anything, you are just locked in," Rosario said. "Your stress relief is your run every day, then weight lifting, then the second run, your drills, your strides. All the stuff that we do is a welcomed part of your day."
He said the training sessions for his athletes went well for this marathon, looking nearly as good as the work that went into the Olympic Marathon Trials, a race in which many of the runners in The Marathon Project took part back in February.
Women on the rise
All three of the NAZ Elite women heading into The Marathon Project are in the top 10 of their field as far as fastest times, with Taylor leading the way for the team with a PR at 2:24:28 that trails only Sara Hall's 2:22:01.
For Taylor, the ninth-fastest American woman marathoner of all-time, the course has all the right ingredients for her to be considered one of the favorites to win. She excels on flat, fast courses -- setting her PR on a fairly smooth Grandma's Marathon course in 2018 and running a 2:26:27 in Prague in 2019 -- and this time she has a field and the pacers to help her find new levels of success at the distance.
She's also coming off a strong 10,000-meter race where Bruce ran a PR despite finishing behind Taylor in early December.
Bruce ran a virtual New York Marathon this year, whereas Taylor spent much of her recovering from injury suffered at the time of the Trials and focusing on training. Bruce finished sixth at the Marathon Trials in 2:29:11, and Taylor clocked a 2:29:55 for eighth place. Sandwiched between those two at the Marathon Trials was Emma Bates, who is also a top competitor in The Marathon Project field.
Taylor said Wednesday during a press conference she has been on the course as well as Bruce, adding that she can see how it has potential to be fast.
Kohnen ran a 2:30:43 at the Trials for a 10th-place result, although she was not yet with NAZ Elite yet, making Sunday her first go at 26.2 miles with the team. She is coming off a 10th-place finish at the Michigan Pro Women’s Half Marathon at 1:13:56.
Relax, Rory
While many in the fields are running for new PRs and bragging rights -- and simply a chance to race -- Linkletter has a shot at making his way onto his country's Olympic team.
The young Canadian must run under 2:11:30 in order to qualify for the team, and his time has to also be in the top three of those best times from his country to earn a spot.
His game plan is much like a few of his teammates.
Rosario said he doesn't expect Fauble, Smith and Linkletter, who has only ran one marathon in his pro career but owns his team's top half-marathon time, to go stride for stride the entire race, but their approach to the race is similar.
“There is some comfort in that because they know, ‘Hey, I am going to have a couple buddies up in this front pack,’ and that’s kind of comforting,” Rosario said.
Embrace the pace
The idea is that this race will be fast. So, according to Rosario, don't expect it to be overly tactical.
He said his runners understand that they will need to push with the lead pack and rely on training to keep up with the projected intensity of the pace.
Hoping a late kick will do it in this race might leave a runner with too much ground to gain.
“It’s going to be a fast pace, and I don’t think they will worry about splits or look at their watch," Rosario said. "I think they will try and stay relaxed at that pace for as long as possible, and eventually, it will turn into a race.”
Great expectations?
Ever since his 2:12:28 in New York in 2018 and 2:09:09 at Boston in 2019, Fauble, the all-time 11th-fastest U.S. male marathoner, has been setting his sights at doing more.
Sunday is a chance for him to push his own limits while racing the kind of competition that falls into his range.
On Wednesday during a press conference, Fauble said his goal is to win and let the possibly extravagant time come with it.
He said he is feeling like his body is ready to do what he is telling it to do as of late, adding that there have been times after Boston when that wasn't the case.
He's coming off a fourth-place finish at the Oct. 28 Michigan Pro Men’s Half Marathon in 1:02:18, which tied his PR.
The only two athletes in the field with better times that Fauble are Amanuel Mesel Tikue (2:08:17) and Jose Antonio Uribe Marino (2:08:55). Meanwhile, Fauble's American distance rival, Jared Ward, comes in at 2:09:25.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!