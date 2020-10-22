NAZ Elite This Week: Team wins ekiden before moving on to half marathon in Michigan

Ben Rosario hopes the ekiden relay, a popular running event in Japan, can find a future in professional running in the United States.
It's not just because the head coach for NAZ Elite saw his team run it so well, either.
Rosario really enjoyed the rare experience of watching his team competing in an ekiden on Wednesday in Michigan, where six NAZ Elite athletes combined to win the marathon-distance relay with a time of 2:10:11.
“That's what we wanted to do and it was mission accomplished," Rosario said of getting the victory, which came with a $2,000 prize for the winning club to share.
Former Northern Arizona University standout Tyler Day made his professional racing debut with NAZ Elite Wednesday and opened the relay with a strong performance, running the 10K first-leg stretch in 28:46 while battling windy conditions. The young talent set a new team 10K road record -- originally held by Scott Fauble at 28:59 -- with his result.
“It says he’s off to a great start," Rosario said of Day. "It’s everything we thought. He’s a great team guy. He took it upon himself to get us a lead, and that was really his sole focus and he did that.”
Day also pocketed an additional $500 for winning his leg of the relay.
Two other NAZ Elite athletes conquered their legs. Lauren Paquette stormed the next section, a distance of 6.1K, in 19:19 to claim it, and Danielle Shanahan ran the final leg of a distance of 5K in 16:18 to seal the team win and her own individual victory.
“She had a tough job in a weird way because she was so far out front that mentally it was easy to just cruise," Rosario said of Shanahan. "But I don’t think she just cruised, I think she pressed really hard.”
Rory Linkletter also found himself having to press hard during his stretch of the race. He ran the men's 5K leg in 14:53 for second place in that section. Rosario said that 2 miles into the stretch, Rory sensed that ground was being gained by opponents and really pressed on the gas to keep the threat at bay.
From there Kellyn Taylor ran a 10K stretch in 33:07 for second and Fauble ran the men's 6.1K leg in 17:41 for second, giving Shanahan plenty of room to work with.
NAZ Elite as a team averaged an impressive 4:58 mile for the race. The Hanson running club took second in the ekiden with a combined time of 2:12:08 and Minnesota Distance Elite placed third at 2:12:51.
Now, Fauble, Day and Linkletter will stick around and run a half marathon on the course next week on Wednesday. Linkletter heads into the next race as NAZ Elite's owner of the best time at the distance at 1:01:44.
“Now they know the course, and I think they are excited. If we can get a day that is calmer, a bit less windy, I think we can run really fast next week," Rosario said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
