NAZ Elite This Week: Team wins ekiden before moving on to half marathon in Michigan

“She had a tough job in a weird way because she was so far out front that mentally it was easy to just cruise," Rosario said of Shanahan. "But I don’t think she just cruised, I think she pressed really hard.”

Rory Linkletter also found himself having to press hard during his stretch of the race. He ran the men's 5K leg in 14:53 for second place in that section. Rosario said that 2 miles into the stretch, Rory sensed that ground was being gained by opponents and really pressed on the gas to keep the threat at bay.

From there Kellyn Taylor ran a 10K stretch in 33:07 for second and Fauble ran the men's 6.1K leg in 17:41 for second, giving Shanahan plenty of room to work with.

NAZ Elite as a team averaged an impressive 4:58 mile for the race. The Hanson running club took second in the ekiden with a combined time of 2:12:08 and Minnesota Distance Elite placed third at 2:12:51.

Now, Fauble, Day and Linkletter will stick around and run a half marathon on the course next week on Wednesday. Linkletter heads into the next race as NAZ Elite's owner of the best time at the distance at 1:01:44.

“Now they know the course, and I think they are excited. If we can get a day that is calmer, a bit less windy, I think we can run really fast next week," Rosario said.

