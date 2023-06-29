NAZ Elite wants to show the Flagstaff community this month that it can run fast and think fast.

The team is set to host the grand opening of its new training facility on Friday. The space will open at 3 p.m., and at 4 p.m. the weekly public group run of between 4 and 6 miles will take place.

Moreover, HOKA, NAZ Elite's major sponsor, will be there, and the public will be able to take HOKA shoes on a test drive during the group run. After the group run, the public will then have the chance for more meet-and-greet opportunities with NAZ Elite staff and athletes while food and drink are provided at the training facility.

The run is optional.

Ben Rosario, the executive director at NAZ Elite, said he expects about 10 to 12 of the team's roster members to be in attendance.

The training center, which NAZ Elite began using in April, has been a boon for the growing professional running team for several reasons -- especially convenience.

“It was a wonderful decision, because we went from having a small downtown office with three desks, doing our weight work off-site and renting that space to having a huge office space with five desks, a message therapy room, a treadmill, a sauna, a weight room, and everything is in all one place. We have a true home base now," Rosario said.

He added: “To not have to find a place to go, to have a place to go always, I think, is really nice.”

This weekend in particular seemed like a good time to schedule the grand opening because most of the athletes are Flagstaff.

Then, on the Fourth of July, NAZ Elite's Paige Wood, who is pregnant but still putting in some miles, will compete for fun in the annual Flagstaff Downtown Mile.

After showing off some speed to fans, NAZ Elite later this month will try think fast as well when it hosts its annual trivia night that benefits the Hopi cross country program.

The high school program, according to Rosario, uses the funding for its annual trip to California, where the Bruins compete in the Mt. SAC invitational.

Years ago, the Bruins missed the chance to go the prestigious California race. That's when Rosario decided to start the trivia night fundraiser.

“I like it because it’s a direct, tangible way to give," he said.

In 2018, Rosario presented the Bruins with a check for $3,000 to help fund the trip west. The past two years, NAZ Elite has raised a total of $8,000 through the event for the team. Rosario said he hopes the trivia night tables sell out again so NAZ Elite can produce another check for $4,000 -- or more -- to the powerhouse cross country program.

“We’re looking forward to selling out and having a good time," Rosario said.

NAZ Elite expects to have two tables of its own athletes and coaches at the annual event.

The trivia event is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, at the Flagstaff Elks Lodge, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tables (up to 10 people) are $200, and there will be 10 rounds of trivia, complimentary beer and wine, and raffle prizes.

“There’s 10 rounds. There’s geography, history, sports and a little of everything," Rosario said.