NAZ Elite has surpassed the 100-win milestone.

In late April at the Big Sure 12K, veteran Stephanie Bruce provided the professional running team -- which started racing in 2014 -- its 100th win.

Then the young core of the team provided some more victories last weekend. Wesley Kiptoo, now early into his sophomore season, defended his title at the Pittsburgh Half Marathon on Sunday, a day after Adrian Wildschutt and Krissy Gear won races at the ON Track Fest in California.

“Then we got 101, 102 and 103 this weekend with Krissy and Adrian and Wesley," NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said Wednesday.

Getting to and besting the 100-win mark early in 2023 was a pleasant surprise.

“When we started the year, we were pretty sure we would get there, but the fact that it happened so quickly was really cool,” Rosario said.

NAZ Elite has collected 12 total victories so far this year alone, and rookie Gear accounts for five of them.

Last weekend, she shined in the steeplechase event, clocking a 9:23.55 that's good for an USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships automatic qualifier. Moreover, her time was less than a second off the world championships qualifier.

“It was even above and beyond what we thought," Rosario said of Gear's steeplechase performance, "and we’re pretty optimistic folks."

Gear was in fourth place for much of the race last week before she started counting heads at around the 600-meter mark. After gaining position to make a surge for the gold, she passed eventual runner-up Courtney Wayment down the stretch to break the finish-line tape.

Now NAZ Elite has a good problem when it comes to Gear, who is also looking to qualify for the outdoor championship meet in the 1500m.

“But it was promising to see her win that race because Courtney Wayment, who she was able to beat, is a fantastic athlete and made the world championship team last year, so that bodes pretty well,” Rosario said.

While Gear has been a consistent threat to win races, Kiptoo has been consistent at producing standout half-marathons. Of the three total he's run so far in his young career, he has two first-place finishes and one second-place result. All three of his times at the distance have been the best half-marathons from males on the team ever so far.

At Pittsburgh, he ran a 1:01:21, which was four seconds faster than his 2022 time at the event.

Rosario said Kiptoo is just built for the distance.

“He can live in that half-marathon-pace-type zone for a really long time," Rosario said. "It’s just a zone that feels really comfortable to him, and I think he really enjoys it. So it’s a combination of being physically and also mentally suited for that distance.”

Rosario believes Kiptoo can eventually make a big jump in time at the distance and run it under an hour.

“I can say that with confidence, because he ran an hour and 35 seconds at Houston, and that race wasn’t necessarily blazing from the gun, and a lot of that was because he himself pushed late in the race," Rosario said.

While Kiptoo and Gear provided wins on their surfaces, Wildschutt won on the track last weekend, setting a PR at 27:23.10 in the process. Not far behind him in the 10,000m was teammate Alex Masai, who helped provide the 1-2 punch with his runner-up time of 27:51.68.

NAZ Elite also received a promising performance from Matt Baxter last weekend as he builds toward his summer marathon. On Sunday, he finished seventh at the Bloomsday 12K with a time of 34:55.

"We had a heck of a weekend," Rosario said.