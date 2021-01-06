NAZ Elite This Week: Team signs Ryan Hill to roster, set to make coaching announcement soon

Coming off a stint with the Nike Bowerman Track Club, during which he placed sixth at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track Trials and won an outdoor national title and two indoor championships, Hill was teased to Rosario through agent Ray Flynn. Negotiations took place and Rosario said it was “incredibly professional on all fronts," leaving him with a good impression that got even better.

But Rosario and his team were busy for the last months of 2020 preparing for The Marathon Project in addition to still finding ways to navigate the pandemic. So an in-person meeting with Hill was difficult to conduct.

Turns out neither party really needed much more than a Zoom call, which involved Rosario, NAZ Elite members and staff surrounding the crew such as Wes Gregg, a chiropractor at HYPO2 who works with the team.

“My gut feeling was that this guy was just going to be an incredible addition to the team,” Rosario said.

Likewise, the team hopes to be an incredible addition to Hill's career.

As in most sports, a change in scenery can make a difference for an athlete. Rosario says he hopes the NAZ Elite pairing with Hill will do just that and help Hill, who will soon be 31, get over the hump and make an Olympic team.