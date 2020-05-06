NAZ Elite This Week: Team planning on starting back up team practices, with safety in mind

“We still won’t go to weights together and stuff like that where we are touching things, but small groups is the next step," Rosario said.

NAZ Elite had been following the stay-at-home orders set by the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus, waiting from some sort of approval from authorities before trying to get back to some type of normalcy. The team participated in a virtual 5K last week, looking to break the dullness stemming from the COVID-19 restrictions.

Rosario wants his athletes to start getting fit once they resume practicing in small groups, but says that "sanity" might be the most important thing that comes with a small step forward.

“It’s going to be so good for their mental health," he said. "I mean they are really craving for interaction with other human beings. If we can do that in a safe way that seems to be within these guidelines and is of the spirit of these guidelines, then I am all for it.”

Rosario wants to be as transparent as possible, too, while making moves toward increasing the numbers of athletes participating in sessions together. Right now, the team is staying in line with what the state is doing, acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. Other parts of the United States are still dealing with rising infection rates and high numbers of deaths.