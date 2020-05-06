NAZ Elite This Week: Team planning on starting back up team practices, with safety in mind

Despite facing stay-at-home orders for a while now, NAZ Elite has never lost focus on the goal of always wanting to improve.
Gov. Doug Ducey's green light given Monday for more nonessential businesses to begin reopening their doors next week gave NAZ Elite and head coach Ben Rosario a head start on their own plans to start training in groups again. Meanwhile, recruiting has remained in the front seat for the team as a way to keep getting better.
“It’s just pushed up what we were wanting to do," Rosario said. "We were wanting to ease our own restrictions as the governor of Arizona eased restrictions on the businesses as a whole, and I think that will accelerate that process for us as well.”
Monday is the day Rosario is looking at for resuming workouts for small groups. NAZ Elite is not launching into huge changes, but the athletes will no longer be forced to train individually. Rosario sees the obvious in splitting the 12-person team in half by gender -- six females, six males.
“We are kind of tailor-made for this, really," Rosario said. "I don’t think you’ll ever see us over these next few weeks with over five or six people tops together at any one time, however.”
Life outside the group training sessions will still be easing slowly back into place for the most part.
“We still won’t go to weights together and stuff like that where we are touching things, but small groups is the next step," Rosario said.
NAZ Elite had been following the stay-at-home orders set by the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus, waiting from some sort of approval from authorities before trying to get back to some type of normalcy. The team participated in a virtual 5K last week, looking to break the dullness stemming from the COVID-19 restrictions.
Rosario wants his athletes to start getting fit once they resume practicing in small groups, but says that "sanity" might be the most important thing that comes with a small step forward.
“It’s going to be so good for their mental health," he said. "I mean they are really craving for interaction with other human beings. If we can do that in a safe way that seems to be within these guidelines and is of the spirit of these guidelines, then I am all for it.”
Rosario wants to be as transparent as possible, too, while making moves toward increasing the numbers of athletes participating in sessions together. Right now, the team is staying in line with what the state is doing, acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. Other parts of the United States are still dealing with rising infection rates and high numbers of deaths.
Sports around the U.S. started taking more serious steps to reopen this week. Some Major League Soccer teams began allowing players to use team training fields for individual workouts, and the NFL set guidelines for training camps. Looking ahead, colleges in major conferences issued statements recently that they plan on opening their universities in the fall in addition to having a return of sports such as football.
“If we were a group training in one of the hotspot cities, I am not sure what we would be doing right now, but probably not what we are planning on doing next week," Rosario said, adding that he realizes safety for athletes must come first.
Members of NAZ Elite will still face a number of limitations. They are still doing strength and weight training at home, using individualized instructions from their trainers. While athletes can seek medical assistance such as physical therapy, another kind of recovery method has been out of reach as of late.
"We have not had any massage therapy available," Rosario said, "which has been a bummer, but maybe that will be something that happens, too, because we are quite used to getting massage work done.”
But NAZ Elite is used to moving forward and not focusing so much on what is behind them.
Rosario said he understands athletes' struggles right now in dealing with having no games, no big event to work toward. So he's thinking of ways to keep his athletes intrigued as restrictions become more lax.
“We are working on a few things for this summer to be determined that should allow our athletes to race -- or at least be competitive with one another -- in a safe way around town," Rosario said. "And maybe a little bit outside of town depending on what’s available. But we are going to create some race-like opportunities that we are going to participate in and with fans.”
Other non-racing activities could also be a boost for NAZ Elite during these unprecedented days.
“We are still really keen to add one or two athletes this summer, and I think that will be really exciting for us, because as great as our roster is and as much as we have accomplished already at the beginning of this year, we are always looking to get better," Rosario said. "We are very excited about continuing the process of adding to this roster.”
For now, NAZ Elite will start by adding a few more runners to practices.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
