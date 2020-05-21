NAZ Elite This Week: Team organizing COVID-19 relief fund for Hopi village of Kykotsmovi

“We are just asking for all the things you could imagine needing," Rosario said, "so items such as toilet paper, personal items, paper towels, hand sanitizer, bottled water and things like that. We’ll pick it up and drive it out to Hopi.”

Donators are being asked to place their donations on their porch Saturday at 10 a.m., and between then and 3 p.m. Rosario and Sherry will be busy gathering the packages and filling up the truck.

Donating items for pickup is not the only way to contribute. NAZ Elite has a donate button on its website, as well, and Rosario said that more than $1,200 has already been raised.

“We are just going to take that money -- we’ve already started actually -- and we are going to go around to Walmart, Sam's Club, Safeway, and we are just buying everything you could imagine on the list," Rosario said. "And a lot of stuff for kids, because they don’t have a lot to do, and they are supposed to stay at home. So we are getting basketballs, board games, just to make sure we bring the a truckload of stuff.”