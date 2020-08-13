NAZ Elite This Week: Team looks further past London towards horizon

“The women’s mile was really high quality, some really fantastic times," Rosario said.

Rory Linkletter, joined by teammates Nick Hauger and Scott Smith in the event, won the men's mini meet mile with a 4:10 time. The men and women also teamed up and ran 2x400s as part of the mini meet.

“I think with what we saw with our women and with Rory (Tuesday) night, we have some athletes who are really ready for the 5,000 meters and could run some personal bests. Maybe set some team records, that would be nice," Rosario said.

In fact, Rosario has some real high hopes for the race that is capping off the team's season, hoping his most fit runners can hit some home runs when they toe the line in a couple weeks.

“I think all the women who ran are in the best 5,000 meters shape of their lives," Rosario said, referencing Tuesday's outing. "I guess I would say that I would be disappointed if they didn’t all run personal bests -- given we have nice conditions, I suppose. Same with Rory, I would be disappointed if he doesn’t set a personal best.”