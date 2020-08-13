NAZ Elite This Week: Team looking to end season strong, with no plans for London

NAZ Elite had an intrasquad mini meet on Tuesday night, with some of the usual suspects showing off their speed and fitness in the mile and hitting or flirting with some lifetime bests at the distance.
The team's head coach, Ben Rosario, said Wednesday that those usual suspects, as well as other members of the team, most likely won't be participating in the elites-only London Marathon, which has been scheduled for Oct. 4. On top of the difficulties with international travel that go with such an event, Rosario said, the timing isn't great for his runners.
"To turn around and try to get ready for a race on Oct. 4 really isn’t prudent. Not to say it couldn’t happen, but it’s not in our plans currently,” Rosario said over the phone, adding that he has heard rumors that top Americans could be in the race that's already touting the two fastest marathoners in history in Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele.
Yet, while London doesn't seem like a plausible option, there are opportunities on the horizon that the team is looking forward to, such as a 5,000 meters they have lined up toward the end of August in California. And for the California race, the timing couldn't be better.
On Tuesday in Sedona during the mini meet, Stephanie Bruce set a lifetime best mile time, clocking a 4:38.03 for third place on the women's side. Meanwhile, Lauren Paquette took first at 4:35, with Kellyn Taylor the runner-up at 4:36.
“The women’s mile was really high quality, some really fantastic times," Rosario said.
Rory Linkletter, joined by teammates Nick Hauger and Scott Smith in the event, won the men's mini meet mile with a 4:10 time. The men and women also teamed up and ran 2x400s as part of the mini meet.
“I think with what we saw with our women and with Rory (Tuesday) night, we have some athletes who are really ready for the 5,000 meters and could run some personal bests. Maybe set some team records, that would be nice," Rosario said.
In fact, Rosario has some real high hopes for the race that is capping off the team's season, hoping his most fit runners can hit some home runs when they toe the line in a couple weeks.
“I think all the women who ran are in the best 5,000 meters shape of their lives," Rosario said, referencing Tuesday's outing. "I guess I would say that I would be disappointed if they didn’t all run personal bests -- given we have nice conditions, I suppose. Same with Rory, I would be disappointed if he doesn’t set a personal best.”
For Linkletter, that means besting his PR of 13:36.41 set in April of 2019 while he was still competing at the NCAA level. Bruce, meanwhile, holds a 5000m personal best of 15:17.76 set in May of 2019, and Taylor is at 15:19.23, which was recorded in June a year ago. Bruce's time stands as the team record, something newcomer Lauren Paquette would like to challenge as she takes into her next race a 15:14.45 she set in 2016 -- long before her days with NAZ Elite.
The 5000m race is slated for Aug. 22 in Southern California, details pending.
While the idea for the Tuesday mini meet was to be "fun and show it to people," the pressure is on to do well at the 5000m race considering the timing and limited chances the team has had this spring and summer to race considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Rosario, who has helped host a small "grassroots" race in July that was sanctioned, hopes more of these small contests will lead to more chances to race in the future as the sport tries to adapt to competition during the pandemic. He's also hoping London can provide groundwork for more events to come.
“We are really hopeful this could be a model for the United States but also other races around the globe," Rosario said.
Rosario said he feels his sport has a real chance at putting together solid racing opportunities for professionals as the pandemic continues -- if organizers can figure out the financial side of things as well as the safety concerns.
“I think you could see a one-off event occurring in the United States that mirrors what we are seeing with London," he said, adding “that’s the inherent beauty of our sport. You can go out and run with very little risk.”
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
