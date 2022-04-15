NAZ Elite This Week: Team lands 'blue-chipper' in signing Wesley Kiptoo

Spring is a season known for hitting home runs, and NAZ Elite has connected for a blast in signing Wesley Kiptoo, the 2021 NCAA indoor 5,000-meter champion.

Kiptoo, who will forgo his final year of eligibility with Iowa State University, will make his professional debut with NAZ Elite at Friday's 5000m in the Mt. SAC Relays.

“He was the national champion last year at 5,000 meters indoor," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said. "He’s got some of the fastest times in the country, some of the fastest times ever run, actually, in the NCAA. He has a faster PR than anybody on our team at 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters, 10,000 meters, so he’s a blue-chipper. He’s pretty amazing.”

NAZ Elite officially announced the roster addition Friday.

Kiptoo clocked a 13:23.77 on the way to becoming a 5000m national indoor champ, but he produced his personal best at the distance of 13:14.74 in early December at the 2021 Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville meet, coming in third at the event behind Northern Arizona's Geordie Beamish and winner Olli Hoare.

Kiptoo also boasts a PR in the outdoor mile of 4:01.02.

Kiptoo was a stud for Iowa State during what would result in his final year dominating the Big 12 Conference. In November at the 2021 NCAA cross country title meet, he placed second overall, registering a time of 28:38.7 on the 10K course. He went on to finish as runner-up in the spring in the 3000m and 5000m races at the Big 12 Indoor Championships.

Last year in May, he won the Big 12 3000m, 5000m and 10,000m titles.

He's now the 12th member currently on NAZ Elite's roster.

Kiptoo set his indoor 3000m PR in February, running a 7:43.61. He'll join another young speedy Kenyan on NAZ Elite's roster in Alex Masai, who not long after joining the team clocked a 7:47.63 at 3000m to set a team record.

According to NAZ Elite's press release on the signing, Kiptoo will move to Flagstaff in May, bringing with him his wife and two children.

Flagstaff, Rosario said Thursday, was a nice selling point for NAZ Elite when trying to get Kiptoo to commit.

“It’s always a challenge, the recruiting wars. But with Wesley, it was such a home run right away," Rosario said. "He came for his visit and we just hit it off. He hit it off with the team. He liked Flagstaff.”

Rosario knew landing Kiptoo would be another huge boost for his team, which is looking to build a strong core of new phenoms.

“I thought it was one of the best visits we ever had," Rosario said. "When he left -- I try to stay pretty calm about these things -- but when he left, I thought, ‘We have got to get this guy.’”

Rosario added that HOKA helped “on the back end to put a pretty good offer together for him.”

“Getting this opportunity from HOKA NAZ Elite gives me a chance to continue my running career,” Kiptoo said in the press release. “I am so excited to become a member of the team and to be a full-time professional athlete.”

The recent addition isn't the only thing NAZ Elite has to be excited about so far this spring.

Boston is just around the corner and Stephanie Bruce will represent NAZ Elite in what will be her last time running the World Marathon Major.

“She looks great. She’s very fit, she’s healthy, she’s excited and knows it’s her last Boston, so she’s got nothing to lose," Rosario said.

Rosario added that Bruce will be debuting the HOKA ONE ONE Rocket X2s, an updated version of the flat the team's been wearing.

And the team just debuted its new logo Friday, a creation that came while working alongside Flagstaff-based Mountain Mojo Group.

Alice Wright, meanwhile, was recently selected to compete for her country this summer in the marathon at the European Championships. Representing Great Britain, Wright will be back to competing for her home for the first time since 2018.

"All of the athletes on the team want to represent their country," Rosario said. "And for her, it’s been a while. She hasn’t represented since 2018 at the European Championships, and that was on the track at 10,000 meters, and she did very well. She finished in sixth place.”

There's also a chance Monday to celebrate with the team and watch the Boston Marathon, which will be full of Flagstaff-based talent, during a watch party at the Aspen Room from 7 to 10 a.m.

NAZ Elite plans on having as many of its available athletes at the event as possible and will host a four-mile light run after the event.

“With so many athletes from Flagstaff competing -- not only Steph from our team, but Molly Seidel, Scott Fauble, who used to be on our team, Matt Llano. All these folks know so many people in this community, and they want to get together and watch and cheer for them together."

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

