NAZ Elite This Week: Team hopes more smiles turn into faster miles

NAZ Elite has tasted the sweetness of success many, many times now in the team's history, but it thinks it can add another ingredient to the mix to make the miles faster and more pleasant.
So the team is focusing on fun -- something others in the sport might be missing with the Olympics steadily creeping up at less than 100 days out.
“We know we want this really bad, we know we want to succeed -- that part is inherent for athletes at this caliber. Sometimes it’s actually making sure that we’re having fun during the process that puts you over the top. If you are not having fun, it gets to be a grind, and it all of a sudden feels like one of those real jobs people talk about,” NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said with laugh Thursday during a phone interview. “It’s our job, but we want it to be a fun job.”
NAZ Elite's Rory Linkletter and Scott Fauble will look to enjoy themselves this weekend at the Bryan Clay Invitation in California, with the former running the 5,000-meter event today and the latter taking on the 10,000m race Saturday.
“Every athlete has a little bit of a different mental approach that works for them," Rosario said, "and we actually work on that approach, about finding the approach that works best for them.”
Some athletes might want to smile as they toe the line, while others want to let their killer instinct come out. No matter the approach, the onus is on the athlete to discover what works best.
But one way or another, Rosario added, you have to enjoy the hardest part of the race, that moment when the pain sets in and you need a strong kick to try to win a race.
“You have to really embrace the hurt. That is non-negotiable," Rosario said.
While Rosario works with each athlete to see what makes them tick when it comes to competing and training, each athlete works with HYPO2's Shannon Thompson, the team's mental health performance specialist.
“She gives them a lot of different avenues for finding out what works for them," Rosario said. "Every week she is giving them just slightly different ideas, and what happens over the course of time is that one or two of those ideas work for them. And others don’t, and that’s OK.”
NAZ Elite already has a fun past with the upcoming race. In 2015, the team sent three of its female athletes to the invite as a "post-race workout." Stephanie Bruce, who was pregnant at the time and is still a member of the roster, was one of those 5K runners.
“We have a history of having fun here, and Rory has a past of running fast here, so that’s what we want to do: have fun and run fast,” Rosario said.
When he was in his last year with BYU, Linkletter posted a personal best at Bryan Clay in the 5000m. But, maybe more importantly, Linkletter discovered a track on which he believes he can produce.
He'll enter the Friday race with a PR of 13:36.41, which he set in 2019 at the end of his college career.
Rosario said he expects that Linkletter would like to PR again on that track today.
“He likes this track and has assured us it’s a fast track," Rosario said, adding that his young runner also would like to "validate" the training he has been putting in for some time now.
Meanwhile, Fauble, a marathoner and lover of long-distance road races, will be on the track for a race for the first time since 2018 when he ran a 10K at Payton Jordan.
Fauble enters Saturday's race with a PR at 28:00.43 set in 2016 for the 10,000m.
“Like always with Scott, he just wants to compete and see what he gets out of himself for that night," Rosario said.
And maybe he'll have a little fun rediscovering the track, too.
