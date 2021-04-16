NAZ Elite This Week: Team hopes more smiles turn into faster miles

NAZ Elite has tasted the sweetness of success many, many times now in the team's history, but it thinks it can add another ingredient to the mix to make the miles faster and more pleasant.

So the team is focusing on fun -- something others in the sport might be missing with the Olympics steadily creeping up at less than 100 days out.

“We know we want this really bad, we know we want to succeed -- that part is inherent for athletes at this caliber. Sometimes it’s actually making sure that we’re having fun during the process that puts you over the top. If you are not having fun, it gets to be a grind, and it all of a sudden feels like one of those real jobs people talk about,” NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said with laugh Thursday during a phone interview. “It’s our job, but we want it to be a fun job.”

NAZ Elite's Rory Linkletter and Scott Fauble will look to enjoy themselves this weekend at the Bryan Clay Invitation in California, with the former running the 5,000-meter event today and the latter taking on the 10,000m race Saturday.

“Every athlete has a little bit of a different mental approach that works for them," Rosario said, "and we actually work on that approach, about finding the approach that works best for them.”