NAZ Elite This Week: Team gears up for October ekiden, half-marathon

A week after competing in the ekiden, Rosario expects the six athletes he sends to Rochester to stay there and compete in a half-marathon, which will take place in the same location.

“I think with what we have planned for the fall -- the races in October and then in December -- I think they are plenty excited," Rosario said of the vibe of his team now that racing is starting to ramp up again, "and the vibe is really good. It almost feels normal, but I am not going to go that far.”

Rosario has had to brainstorm a lot since the pandemic began not long after one of his athletes, Aliphine Tuliamuk, won the Olympic Marathon Team Trails in late February. He collaborated with a group to get in some racing in July and August, and he recently helped get The Marathon Project going, an event set to take place in December.

The New York Road Runners are looking to start racing again in October, and with the NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB -- along with pro golf and tennis and other sports -- getting back to work, Rosario wants to make sure runners keep pace and have a chance to compete.

“We have to be safe, but we have to try," he said.