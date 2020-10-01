NAZ Elite This Week: Team gears up for October ekiden, half-marathon

Around the world of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the people involved are continuously thinking outside of the box in order to get out and compete.
NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario was recently part of a discussion that dealt a lot with being different when it comes to racing.
"These are unique times, so let’s do a unique event," Rosario said Wednesday during a phone interview about some races NAZ Elite plans to participate in soon.
Well, that is, the race is unique to many in the United States.
Rosario will be sending six of his athletes -- three men and three women yet to be named -- to take part in an ekiden, a long-distance relay event that originated and remained popular in Japan since its creation in the early 1900s. This particular ekiden, which will take place in Michigan at a park in Rochester, will cover the total distance of a marathon, with the runners taking on legs of two 10Ks, two 5Ks and two 6.1Ks.
The team whose individuals complete the different "stations" the fastest wins the event, which no NAZ Elite athlete, according to Rosario, has ever participated in during their pro careers.
“That was actually part of our thinking," Rosario said of the ekiden, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct 21. "Not only would it be interesting for fans and whatnot, but it’s also interesting for the athletes because it’s different. They are super pumped.”
A week after competing in the ekiden, Rosario expects the six athletes he sends to Rochester to stay there and compete in a half-marathon, which will take place in the same location.
“I think with what we have planned for the fall -- the races in October and then in December -- I think they are plenty excited," Rosario said of the vibe of his team now that racing is starting to ramp up again, "and the vibe is really good. It almost feels normal, but I am not going to go that far.”
Rosario has had to brainstorm a lot since the pandemic began not long after one of his athletes, Aliphine Tuliamuk, won the Olympic Marathon Team Trails in late February. He collaborated with a group to get in some racing in July and August, and he recently helped get The Marathon Project going, an event set to take place in December.
The New York Road Runners are looking to start racing again in October, and with the NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB -- along with pro golf and tennis and other sports -- getting back to work, Rosario wants to make sure runners keep pace and have a chance to compete.
“We have to be safe, but we have to try," he said.
So Rosario has kept his mind open about how and what racing could look like during a pandemic. For the October outings in Michigan, he paired up with a group with which he already has tight connections.
Rosario said he gives credit to Keith Hanson for getting much of the work done for the October races. Rosario was once part of the Hanson-Brooks squad that is based out of Michigan, and those connections led to generating ideas for runners now.
“That was a collaboration between some of the top club coaches around the country," Rosario said.
Now, Rosario just has to select the runners he feels are best fitted for the contests.
“I think it will be the people who are ready and have gotten off to a good start training," Rosario said.
With only six spots, he will have to make some "tough choices" but knows they will have a "very formidable team” ready to run in their first-ever ekiden.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
