NAZ Elite This Week: Team finding ways to stay fit, engage with fans during pandemic

Meanwhile, other entities in the running world have started to react to the change in the Olympics calendar. The international governing bodies for track and field are now determining the flexibility of events slated for next summer, including the 2021 World Championships, adding more scheduling and decision quandaries for coaches and athletes.

Still, some things stay the same for Rosario while others change drastically in the blink of an eye.

“Like always, there are two main things in terms of what I am dealing with. I am dealing with the short term and I am dealing with the long term," Rosario said.

The short term for Rosario and NAZ Elite means following guidelines while living and training in Flagstaff, setting an example of social distancing for fans locally, nationally and worldwide.

NAZ Elite has limited the workouts they do together and the number of times they meet for training. Rosario is only allowing the team to train in packs of three or less runners at a time.

He's doing what he can. If it ends up his team can do more, they will. If they have to deal with more limitations as the coronavirus pandemic increases, they will.

