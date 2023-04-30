The urge to run is immediately felt upon stepping into NAZ Elite's new performance center.

The floor of the professional running team's new hub, which features an infrared sauna, office space for the staff and a room for massage therapy among other athletic amenities, is Beynon track surface. A lounge area, juxtaposed by a treadmill and stationary bike across the track, greets visitors as the track leads the eye back to an area where stretching and workouts await the athletes.

For a professional running team that has had to rent gym space and other facilities to get in workouts and recoveries while the staff worked in a cramped space downtown, the center is a boon.

"To me," NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said recently, "there are three things that stand out. Number one is just the professional atmosphere that having our own space creates. I think that's important as far as establishing that this is a professional organization, not a club. Second, the ability for the athletes to come in and lift weights whenever it makes the most sense for them based on their training is a monster advantage."

The third is more forward-thinking, as Rosario sees the center as an attraction to future runners as the team -- which currently boasts an 18-athlete roster -- continues to grow. The building should provide help when it comes to recruiting.

"Seeing the space, and all of the equipment, and the design," Rosario said, "is going to make a big impression on prospective athletes."

And it will make a big impression on locals as well, as NAZ Elite is going to open its new facility's doors at times to the public. In fact, the first group room being offered to the public will takes place Friday, starting at the performance center.

"It's also a place we can host public events, and we will start those events next month," Rosario said. "Every Friday from May through September, we'll have group runs at 4 p.m. from the center. Those runs are open to anyone and everyone, with a 4-mile and a 6-mile option. And if anyone wants to hang out after there is a sports bar in the same plaza -- just saying," Rosario said.

Although the team wasn't necessarily in a rush to secure a location for its planned center, it ended up in a sprint to get the facility.

Rosario initially thought the center would be taking shape in 2025, but the location landed in the team's lap. The team, according to Rosario, began working with a real estate agent in the summer of 2022, and that agent eventually showed NAZ Elite the 2,600-square-feet building located in the Bashas' shopping plaza across the street from the hospital on Beaver Street.

"It just so happened that the space was exactly what we had been envisioning, so we felt like we couldn't pass it up," Rosario

Now the building is full of weights, decorated with a mural drawn by team member Alice Wright and painted with the help of teammates, and full of team memorabilia such as jerseys and a team record board.

Much of the funding came from the recent deal NAZ Elite secured with HOKA, its major shoe sponsor.

"We could not have made this happen without the funds that our current HOKA contract provides us. We are very fortunate that they believe in our program to the extent that they do," Rosario said.