NAZ Elite This Week: Success coming outside of racing as well for team

Already with a ticket punched for the Olympics after winning the Marathon Trials in Atlanta in February, NAZ Elite's Aliphine Tuliamuk recently announced that there will be a new addition to her family before the delayed Tokyo Games come around.

She's expecting a girl in January, and is still expecting to compete for the top podium spot at the Olympics.

The victory at the Olympic Marathon Trails didn't just come with a ticket to Tokyo and a gold medal.

Tuliamuk, Taylor and Bruce on Monday were named recipients of the 2020 Musial Awards, which, according to a press release from the organization, celebrate the greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who embody class and character.

It was maybe the most notable moment in running in 2020, and it was captured in a famous photo.

“We’re really excited because I think they really deserved it," Rosario said of the achievement. "What they did after the race when Aliphine was so happy for herself, and she’s so sad for them, and they should be sad for themselves but they are there happy for her. The graciousness that Steph and Kelly showed, the empathy that Aliphine showed, I mean, that is sportsmanship at its finest.”

