NAZ Elite This Week: Success coming outside of racing as well for team

Since early November, NAZ Elite has been seeing success in its outings, building momentum for a much-anticipated event that's set to cap off a crazy 2020, The Marathon Project.
In November, Matt Baxter provided the team two first-place finishes in his home country of New Zealand, winning the New Zealand Road Racing Championships 10K with a time of 30:22 and claiming victory three weeks later at the Mount Maunganui Half Marathon in 1:05:52. He's been on a resurgence, bouncing back strong from a brief injury-caused hiatus from not long ago.
Over the weekend, meanwhile, Kellyn Taylor, Danielle Shanahan and Stephanie Bruce went 6-7-8 at the Track Meet in Southern California, and all of them, more importantly, crossed the finish line under the 10,000-meter Olympic standard time of 31:25. Shanahan and Bruce both set new PRs in the race, as eight total women that day performed below the Olympic standard.
But there are plenty of notable victories taking place outside of the competitions for NAZ Elite as well.
It was announced Wednesday that The Marathon Project, a race brought into existence by NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario, BOOM Management’s Josh Cox and Big River Race Management’s Matt Helbig, will be streamed live by USA Track and Field for four-and-a-half hours, and that there will be a 90-minute replay of the the race on NBCSN later in the day.
The Marathon Project is slated to take place Dec. 20 in Chandler, and organizers and runners both hope the depth of the elite fields will produce many standout times and performances. The event is set to begin at 8 a.m., with USATF coverage starting at 7:45 a.m.
The replay is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.
Rosario on Wednesday over the phone said getting the streaming live was the “bare minimum” and that to get it on NBCSN is big.
“We’re pretty pumped about that one,” he added.
Cox, in a Wednesday press release, said the deal was a success.
"The Marathon Project is thrilled to partner with USATF," Cox said. "The opportunity to showcase our sport live on USATF.tv and during primetime on NBCSN is a fantastic way to close out 2020 and set the stage for the Olympic year."
The organizers were also pumped to announce Thursday that they have added Jared Ward to the star-studded field of The Marathon Project.
"What an opportunity for me to cap off the year 2020 with a chance to chase a marathon lifetime best," Ward said in a press release. "I can't say thanks enough to the race organizers and I hope everyone in the field runs a PR."
Already with a ticket punched for the Olympics after winning the Marathon Trials in Atlanta in February, NAZ Elite's Aliphine Tuliamuk recently announced that there will be a new addition to her family before the delayed Tokyo Games come around.
She's expecting a girl in January, and is still expecting to compete for the top podium spot at the Olympics.
The victory at the Olympic Marathon Trails didn't just come with a ticket to Tokyo and a gold medal.
Tuliamuk, Taylor and Bruce on Monday were named recipients of the 2020 Musial Awards, which, according to a press release from the organization, celebrate the greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who embody class and character.
It was maybe the most notable moment in running in 2020, and it was captured in a famous photo.
“We’re really excited because I think they really deserved it," Rosario said of the achievement. "What they did after the race when Aliphine was so happy for herself, and she’s so sad for them, and they should be sad for themselves but they are there happy for her. The graciousness that Steph and Kelly showed, the empathy that Aliphine showed, I mean, that is sportsmanship at its finest.”
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!