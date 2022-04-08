NAZ Elite This Week: Stephanie Bruce ready to battle Boston for 2nd time

NAZ Elite is looking into its crystal ball for Boston.

“You need to make what is otherwise an unpredictable race predictable," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday.

So the coaching staff had the team's intern, Ray Langlais, who is a student at Northern Arizona University and aspiring coach, do some deep research into the race and provide Rosario and his staff with a presentation on the trends and patterns he's found when it comes to running the challenging course.

It's like a quarterback reading the defense before the snap, or a hitter anticipating a fastball.

"We've got a little moneyball going on," Rosario said.

Rosario provided an example. For instance, NAZ Elite has found that if a woman finishes the race around two hours and 26 minutes, it's more likely than not the effort will lead to a fifth-place finish or better.

“That’s good to have, because if the race is going out on a pace that is faster than that, you know you can check off on your race, 'Run 2:26,' and end up passing a lot of people,” Rosario added.

According to Rosario, Langlais has been researching how the fast years of Boston went, how the slow years unfolded, how the wind and weather play a role. Next, the coaches will put together a race plan for Bruce, who at 38 years old is running just her second Boston Marathon ever.

Langlais has looked at information and analytics from the race from the last 20 years.

Bruce's last Boston was in 2013, when she finished 15th with a time of 2:35:31. That was before she joined NAZ Elite, which started sending runners to races in 2014. Shalane Flanagan was the first American woman to cross the finish line that year, coming in at 2:27:08. The 2013 winner, Rita Jeptoo, ran 2:26:25.

Bruce is in her final year of running professionally, so the return to Boston is special.

She's "not anything like the Steph Bruce we know today,” Rosario said.

In addition to the intense effort being put into race plan preparation, NAZ Elite has been putting Bruce through intense and race-specific workouts. Rosario had his athlete train more specifically for the course this time around, creating workouts full of downhills, for example.

NAZ Elite will also take an analytical look at the field, and how this year's top athletes have taken on the race in the past.

“Maybe some of it is because Boston didn’t go well for us last fall, and I certainly don’t want that to happen again," Rosario said.

Boston beat up on four NAZ Elite runners in October -- as the race was shifted from its normal spring date to autumn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the four NAZ Elite sent, a 16th-place finish from former team member Scott Fauble was the best it could muster.

But Bruce has been doing the hard workouts for this marathon outing, courtesy of her durability that allows her to take on the grueling training with less fear of injury. In addition to the hilly workouts she's done, Bruce finished a 15-mile workout recently.

NAZ Elite was pleased with how it turned out.

“It was really tough because it was quite windy," Rosario said. "She had a headwind for a good bit of that run, but so be it. That’s part of the deal. There could be a headwind at Boston."

Her buildup overall for Boston has looked solid when considering how her spring went. Bruce ran a 31:39.39 at The Ten in early March -- her third-fastest time ever at that distance -- and followed that performance up with an impressive 10th-place result at the New York City Half Marathon, clocking 1:10:26.

“We’re doing what I consider to be very Boston-specific marathon training," Rosario said, "and yet she was still able to run a really good 10,000 and a couple of really good halfs.”

Now, after all the research and hard work put into the buildup for Boston, Bruce, as athletes like to say, is in control of her own destiny.

