NAZ Elite This Week: Stephanie Bruce ready for final road title race

The 10K was her first road national title of her professional running career -- and she's hoping it will also be her last.

NAZ Elite's Stephanie Bruce is set to compete in the USATF 10K championship race on Saturday in Northport, New York, the location of the prestigious Great Cow Harbor course. It will be the last national championship on the surface Bruce will run as a pro as she nears the end of her retirement lap.

“No more road championships," said NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario on Wednesday. "This is the last one she’ll ever run as a pro, and she’s been so good at these over the years.”

Bruce claimed her first-ever national crown at the distance in July of 2018 when the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta served as the championship course, finishing with a time of 32:21. She ran Cow Harbor before joining NAZ Elite and has only experienced it with the team once. But that was last year, when she produced a second-place result in 32:36 while the course wasn't serving as the title event.

Erika Kemp, the returning winner of last year's Cow Harbor, is on the start list for the Saturday race. She could be, after posting a time of 32.18 for the victory a year ago, Bruce's biggest challenge.

There will also be a handful of Flagstaff-related runners eyeing strong finishes, as McKirdy Trained is listed as sending Ann Centner, Sydney Devore and Lindsey Sickler to the women's race.

“She knows the course very, very well,” Rosario said of Bruce, who has shown throughout her career that she likes the distance.

Coming off a victory, Bruce posted a 33:12:42 to win the NACAC championship race on the track at 10,000 meters. Rosario said she's more in shape now considering where she's at in her marathon training segment for NYC.

“She’s fit. Training has been going well and she’s on fire,” Rosario said.

Bruce logged over 100 miles in a week recently, but Rosario said her legs should be able to hold up this weekend despite the athlete taking on some of the toughest parts of her marathon training as of late. In fact, he said she usually excels at this distance during this part of her training block.

“She’s run really well in the past off of hard training, specifically at the 10K distance. So I am not actually too worried," he said.

Bruce finished seventh on the track at the USATF 10,000m title race in May in 31:44.35. She was fifth in 2021 when the 10K road title race was at Peachtree, clocking 32:35. In 2019, she just missed repeating as road champ, coming in as runner-up to Sara Hall when the NYRR Mini 10K course served as host.

“She knows what she’s going to feel like 10 minutes in, 15 minutes in, 25 minutes in," Rosario said of Bruce taking on the 10K. "She also feels very confident that she can close well at this distance like she’s done so many times before.”

If she wins, it would be her third national title of her illustrious career.

Rosario said he believes Bruce is suited for the distance because some of the issues that have plagued her when running marathons, such as fueling, don't come into play so much at 10K.

She's also gutsy and mentally sound.

“The 10K takes a lot of mental fortitude to be good at the event, because you are just riding the red line the entire time," Rosario said, "and she’s just really good at that.”

Rosario also thinks the last hurrah on the road will serve as a motivation factor, bringing out the best in the seasoned athlete.

“When athletes know they are near the end, veteran athletes, they figure out a way to get it done. That’s the position she’s in and I think we are seeing the advantages that that has," Rosario said.