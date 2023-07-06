During its years of focusing more on the road and longer distances, NAZ Elite rarely sent athletes to the USATF Outdoor Championships who were expected to finish in the money.

In fact, that only occurred once so far in the team’s history, when Stephanie Bruce in 2018 finished third in the 10,000-meter. For the most part, NAZ Elite has watched its runners finish outside the top 10 of races at the national indoor meet.

But the team’s youth movement is ready to try to change the narrative.

NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said the team has had chances to make statements at the outdoor championships meet in the past, but never with the odds favoring a handful of their athletes.

“And by opportunities,” he said Tuesday, “I mean to where we are really favorites to be in the mix. So, it’s exciting and I do think that they have what it takes.”

Three of the four NAZ Elite athletes heading to Eugene, Oregon, for the championship meet are rookies in Krissy Gear, Olin Hacker and Abby Nichols. Katie Wasserman, who is in her sophomore season, will also make the trip.

Gear is set to race in the steeplechase, with prelims for the event taking place today and the title race slated for Saturday. Nichols and Wasserman will run the women’s 5,000-meter Sunday, and Hacker will take on the distance on the men’s side that day, too.

Rosario said his young track athletes are in good form heading into the weekend.

“This has been the focus of their training for the entirety of the year, and they are as ready as can be,” Rosario said.

The stretch of training and preparation began nearly the moment when NAZ Elite in the late summer of 2022 — after so many years of dominating the roads — brought on a handful of rookies to bolster the team’s presence on the track.

Rosario said NAZ Elite coach Alan Culpepper, the staff and the athletes have done a great job of making the national meet a big-picture goal while not allowing it to overwhelm day-to-day operations.

“The training has been focused on this, but they have been very present throughout — focused on whatever workout is next, focused on whatever race is next,” Rosario said. “And that is the best way to do it, because then all of a sudden you wake up and it’s here.”

Staying on track

Another young member of the team has a high-stakes outdoor track race on this weekend’s docket.

Alex Masai on Friday will toe the line of the Kenyan World Championship Trials 10,000m race in Nairobi.

Masai went to the event a year ago but did not finish the race, according to Rosario. The young Kenyan, however, gained experience from the race and learned a bit about what it takes to run with such a deep, fast field.

“I think this time it will be a much better performance,” Rosario said.

Masai has produced several good outings in 2023, finishing in the top three of three of his five total races so far this year. Moreover, he set a 10,000m PR of 27:42.80 in early March at The Ten.

“He deserves this chance,” Rosario said.

Masai is expected to stay in his home country for some more training after the race as he builds toward his half-marathon debut — which is set for the late summer.

Just warming up

As Masai eyes a half-marathon, veteran teammate Aliphine Tuliamuk will be using a race this weekend to give her fall marathon buildup a jump-start as she takes on the Boilermaker 15K road course on Sunday.

Rosario said he likes the way Tuliamuk is attack her training block.

“Putting a race on the schedule earlier is just a way to get focused and fit earlier,” he said, “and I think it’s working. She’s definitely gotten off to a good start.”

Rosario said the race should boost her fitness and get the body ready for the hard training awaiting her.

She also loves racing, regardless of where her form and fitness is.

“That’s what this is, a chance to compete. It’s not about time and there are no worries about setting a record, or anything like that,” Rosario said. “It’s, ‘Hey, let’s get out and race,’ and I think that’s the approach she’ll take to every race this whole season.”

Tuliamuk, despite being in the early stages of her fitness buildup, is always a threat — even in a race as challenging as the Boilermaker in Utica, New York.

“You never put anything past Aliphine,” Rosario said.