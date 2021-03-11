NAZ Elite This Week: Shanahan microcosm of team's overall building

Danielle Shanahan set a PR over the weekend, and it's still really early in the season.

The young NAZ Elite runner clocked a 15:17.62 on Saturday in California, registering a second PR in as many races as she finished in seventh place overall in the 5,000-meter race on the outdoor track. Her veteran teammate, Kellyn Taylor, placed sixth in 15:12.61.

According to NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario, both tried to make the effort to push for a win down the stretch, but just didn't have the fitness yet to close for a top finish against a field that ended up producing five times below the Olympic standard of 15:10.

“For us, those were great times. We really haven’t done that much yet, so I was incredibly pleased because I know how much better they will be in a couple of months,” Rosario said.

Rosario thinks that's especially the case for Shanahan, who for Saturday was coming off a PR-setting performance at the 10,000m distance after running a 31:22.86 in early December at The Track Meet.

“It’s really hard to find a flaw in how she ran that race," Rosario said of Shanahan's most recent outing. "If she runs in the same manner two months from now, the time will be much faster because she’ll be much fitter.”