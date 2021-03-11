NAZ Elite This Week: Shanahan microcosm of team's overall building

Danielle Shanahan set a PR over the weekend, and it's still really early in the season.
The young NAZ Elite runner clocked a 15:17.62 on Saturday in California, registering a second PR in as many races as she finished in seventh place overall in the 5,000-meter race on the outdoor track. Her veteran teammate, Kellyn Taylor, placed sixth in 15:12.61.
According to NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario, both tried to make the effort to push for a win down the stretch, but just didn't have the fitness yet to close for a top finish against a field that ended up producing five times below the Olympic standard of 15:10.
“For us, those were great times. We really haven’t done that much yet, so I was incredibly pleased because I know how much better they will be in a couple of months,” Rosario said.
Rosario thinks that's especially the case for Shanahan, who for Saturday was coming off a PR-setting performance at the 10,000m distance after running a 31:22.86 in early December at The Track Meet.
“It’s really hard to find a flaw in how she ran that race," Rosario said of Shanahan's most recent outing. "If she runs in the same manner two months from now, the time will be much faster because she’ll be much fitter.”
Shanahan went into the weekend with a 5000m PR standing at 15:37.27 and demolished it as she raced against a speedy, world-class field that included winner Emily Sisson, who crossed the finish line in 14:55.82.
Rosario said her recent success has been all about her change of mentality and how she continues to race with confidence and courage.
“She’s really flipped the switch mentally," Rosario said, "and is approaching training and racing in a different way.”
It's been a gradual climb for Shanahan after she joined NAZ Elite in the summer of 2018. After a slow start out of the gates, including a 16th-place result in the 2018 USATF Club Cross Country Championships, she started finding her stride in 2019 when she won the Baldy Castillo Invitational 1500m in 4:24.71. But Shanahan went through a lull in the second half of 2019 before starting to figure things out again in 2020, a year of racing stymied by the pandemic.
She stuck with it, and now is "setting these monster PRs," Rosario said.
The performance from Shanahan was a nice outing following teammate Sid Vaughn's victory in Texas.
Some of NAZ Elite's youth have witnessed more immediate success, such as Rory Linkletter, who set a team record in the half marathon of 1:01:44 four races into his professional career.
No matter how successful a young runner is when they first join the profession rankings, Rosario understands there are "always ups and downs" for each athlete and realizes most careers for long-distance runners are marathons, not sprints.
“We’re pleased with all of those young athletes on the team. It takes time," Rosario said.
For instance, NAZ Eilte's Stephanie Bruce, 37, didn't win her first national title until 2018.
And Shanahan's progress is what Rosario wants to see as he continues to bring on young athletes to the team, which consists of nine runners aged 28 or younger on the 15-person roster. One of the reasons Rosario brings on young talent is because he knows that the team's current longtime core, consisting of members such as Bruce, Taylor and Scott Smith, will need to be replaced.
“They are the core of the team, but they can’t be the core of the team forever," Rosario said. "We have to introduce new athletes into that role or into those roles, and we want folks to be in that role or those roles for a long time, and the only way you can build is with young athletes.”
