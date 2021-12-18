NAZ Elite This Week: Scott Smith leaves legacy with Flagstaff-based team upon retirement

In 2016, Scott Smith had a decision to make while running the Olympic Marathon Trials.

About 16 miles into the race, a group of leaders started making a big move, and Smith decided to go with it, knowing that the strongest runners from the surging wave would end up going to the Rio Games. He covered the move, but started to fall back as the group pushed down the stretch, and the longtime member of NAZ Elite finished in 14th place with a time of 2:17:33.

Smith, who announced his retirement from professional running earlier this week on social media, was still proud of the decision despite it leading to his race "blowing up."

“If in a race there is a surge or I choose to inject the surge and it backfires, than what’s the worst that could happen? I am going to have a rough 35 or 40 minutes of my life, but the upside was always great," Smith said during a phone interview Friday. "I was always willing to take risks in racing. I would have poor races because of decisions I made that were a little aggressive, but when I think back, I wouldn’t have done it any differently.”

As a marathoner and a stud distance runner, Smith didn't second-guess himself when it came to toeing a race line. He's not second-guessing himself now about his retirement.

He said the change of pace to retirement feels like a relief, an indication that he, again, didn't let fear get in the way of making a decision.

During his time with NAZ Elite, Smith ran 11 marathons. He raced in three different World Marathon Majors at least once, taking on Boston, New York City and Chicago during his career. He competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials, and his PR of 2:09:46 was recorded -- when Smith was 34 -- nearly a year ago at The Marathon Project. In all, he ran 12 total marathons.

He completed all 12 of those marathons, and he ran at least one marathon per year for NAZ Elite since becoming one of its first members in 2014.

“When he was on his game in a big marathon, he was never afraid to take chances," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said this week. "He was never afraid to take chances, to cover a big move."

Racing with courage was what helped Smith set a PR at marathon distance in his mid-30s. And though the training would become tougher to manage each year, Smith used his resiliency, funny demeanor and experience on the way to tallying more successful 26.2-mile outings. In October, Smith ran what would be his final marathon with NAZ Elite, finishing Boston for the second time of his career with a 2:14:29 time and a 17th-place result.

“I’m not convinced fully I won’t do another one, but for now it’s nice not having to train really hard,” he said with a chuckle.

Smith's fearlessness and lightheartedness are characteristics Rosario will always remember and will look for in new runners as he continues to move NAZ Elite forward.

“Things were more exciting when he was around," Rosario said, "because he was looking forward to the workout and not dreading it and joking around. He kept things loose and light, and I think that’s really important."

Smith's first marathon with NAZ Elite was at the U.S. championships race. He set a high bar that day for the upstart team, finishing the event third in 2:14:40.

“It began to establish that when we go to a marathon, we run well,” Rosario said of Smith's 2014 performance.

In 2016 at the Trials, Smith set another bar for the team, showing current and future members at the time how to approach and run a marathon with guts.

“It wasn’t this tangible thing, it was more just an attitude. You went to the marathon and you expected to run well," Rosario said.

Overall, Smith was a long-distance threat on the road. He won the Oklahoma, San Diego, Mercedes half marathons during his time with NAZ Elite, and leaves behind a PR of 1:02:34 at the distance set in 2016. He also recorded a second-place finish at the 2019 USATF 25K Championships.

He never broke the 4-minute mark of the mile, a goal of his, but got close with a PR of 4:01.93. His 10,000-meter PR stands at 28:24.27.

Smith knew he wanted to be a marathoner, however, at the end of his college career at UC Santa Barbara, where he broke school records in the 5000 and 10,000m events. Not long after college, he joined the former McMillan team based in Flagstaff, and went on to run one marathon before he found himself with NAZ Elite.

Smith is proud to see where NAZ Elite is heading and how he impacted it. He remembers when he received $100 a month out of the coaches' pockets upon first joining NAZ Elite.

Seeing teammate Aliphine Tuliamuk winning the 2020 Olympic Trials was a special moment for Smith, who according to Rosario, thrived on seeing his teammates have success.

Smith ran an impressive 2:12:21 in Frankfurt in 2017, coming in as the first of three NAZ Elite runners at the race. Rosario said the first thing Smith did upon crossing the line was to cheer on and wait to congratulate Scott Fauble, who came in ninth about 14 seconds later. Then they waited for former teammate Matt Llano, who took 12th.

Smith's Frankfurt performance made him the team's fastest marathoner at the time.

“I always remember him being just as excited for the others,” Rosario said.

It's part of the reason the team has now created an annual award -- the Scott Smith Teammate Award -- in his name.

Smith, who has been living in Los Angeles and making trips to Flagstaff as of late in his career, now gets to be a new kind of teammate, as he and his wife are expecting their first child.

“Timing made it make sense," Smith said of retiring now that a new member of the family is on its way.

Smith still wants to stay connected to the sport, too, as he's looking for the next big decision.

“Honestly, anywhere that will give me a look, I’ll take an interview," he said with a laugh.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com.

