NAZ Elite This Week: Ryan Hill impresses as his building begins

Rosario said the race started fairly fast, but once the pacer fell off, it slowed, then got faster again, leaving the athletes to make the right moves in order to compete for top spots.

“It was just kind of choppy and it got tactical; that’s the right word because everybody was getting their positioning and deciding when they were going to make their move," Rosario said. "It was not just one of these time trials, go as fast as you can type of things.”

NAZ Elite and Hill could have gone for a leap instead of a step when it came to his debut. A last-minute offer to race in New York City had been a possibility for Hill and Rosario instead of the smaller event in the Phoenix area, but the two agreed to stick to the plan and make sure the building process for Hill started smoothly.

Meanwhile, Rosario said he learned from Saturday's race that his new runner is "pragmatic."

Both coach and athlete know that more work needs to be done, that Hill can reach a higher fitness level and that nothing in the adjustment period he's going through in his career necessarily has to be forced.

It was just the second race for NAZ Elite overall so far in 2021.