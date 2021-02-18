NAZ Elite This Week: Ryan Hill impresses as his building begins

NAZ Elite is spending time in Scottsdale for a team retreat, running in warm weather, getting in some bonding and kicking off the year with its annual group meeting.
Ryan Hill helped get things started on the right note thanks to his victory over the weekend at the Valley of the Sun Classic, where the recent addition to the NAZ Elite roster claimed the top spot on the pedestal in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 8:02.66.
“We get pretty focused on times and how fast you run," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday over the phone, "but gosh darn it, it’s still about beating people. To go out there and win a race is always a good thing.”
It was Hill's first win since 2016 according to Rosario, who said the Saturday race on an outdoor track became tactical. Once that happened, Hill's experience gave him the edge needed to beat the field. Sydney Gidabuay finished as runner-up in 8:03.10 and third place went to Travis Mahoney in 8:03.40, as the runners battled windy conditions that kept the speed down and the need for a running IQ up.
Hill, a U.S. champion in the 3000m in 2016 and World Indoor Championships 3000m runner-up that same year, had years of competing in big events against some of the top competition in the world to rely on once the race started breaking down.
“Was this a world-class event? No. But there were some pretty darn good runners," Rosario said of Saturday's outing, which was Hill's NAZ Elite debut. "I think it just feels good to win. It puts you in a great frame of mind, and he’s got a much bigger, much tougher race here in 10 days in Austin, Texas, but he’ll be better prepared now for having done this race.”
Rosario said the race started fairly fast, but once the pacer fell off, it slowed, then got faster again, leaving the athletes to make the right moves in order to compete for top spots.
“It was just kind of choppy and it got tactical; that’s the right word because everybody was getting their positioning and deciding when they were going to make their move," Rosario said. "It was not just one of these time trials, go as fast as you can type of things.”
NAZ Elite and Hill could have gone for a leap instead of a step when it came to his debut. A last-minute offer to race in New York City had been a possibility for Hill and Rosario instead of the smaller event in the Phoenix area, but the two agreed to stick to the plan and make sure the building process for Hill started smoothly.
Meanwhile, Rosario said he learned from Saturday's race that his new runner is "pragmatic."
Both coach and athlete know that more work needs to be done, that Hill can reach a higher fitness level and that nothing in the adjustment period he's going through in his career necessarily has to be forced.
It was just the second race for NAZ Elite overall so far in 2021.
Hill gets another chance to develop with the team in just a few days, as he is scheduled to compete in a 5000m race in Texas on Saturday, Feb. 27. Coming off a first-place finish, the Texas appearance will also act as a heat check for the veteran who's looking to make it to the Olympic Trials and win them at the distance.
Hill will try to hit the 13:13.50 5000m Olympic standard, but Rosario isn't stressed about that happening in Texas.
“We’ll give it shot and know what kind of work we need to do," he said.
