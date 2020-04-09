NAZ Elite This Week: Runners staying fit on their own, but not too fit

“That’s a little bit disheartening for some of our athletes who were hoping to get qualifying marks when things started up again possibly late this summer or in the fall," Rosario said.

Those who have qualified for Tokyo, however, do not lose their spots. NAZ Elite's Aliphine Tuliamuk, for instance, won the U.S. Olympic Team Marathon Trials in late February, and her position is not in jeopardy.

On Wednesday, more changes came, as it was announced that the track world championships were rescheduled.

But Rosario added that his athletes are handling the news the best they can. Baxter said running has been a relief -- even though the way he runs is changing.

Yet, Baxter has seen his days of running alone. When he finished high school in New Zealand, he spent much of his time training by himself before joining the Northern Arizona cross country and track and field program three years later.

“I am used to kind of just grinding it out by myself," he said.

When he came to Northern Arizona, he developed a new appreciation for being part of a team.