NAZ Elite This Week: Runners head into weekend as Olympics crunch time hits

NAZ Elite is building momentum at the right moment as the Olympics crunch time for United States runners and international athletes hits the calendar.
And an important weekend in Orange County, California, is next for six of the team's racers.
A slow start precipitated early 2021 struggles for NAZ Elite, but a few good outings over the last week have basically pushed the reset button on the season. In fact, head coach Ben Rosario feels like the overall plan is falling into place.
“We just needed to be patient," he said over the phone Wednesday. "This was always the part of the year where we wanted to be the most prepared -- May and June.”
While the U.S. Olympic Trials are set to take place starting June 18 in Oregon, two international runners for NAZ Elite can all but punch the team some more tickets to Tokyo this weekend.
Rory Linkletter, a Canadian, on Friday night will look to join teammate Aliphine Tuliamuk, winner of the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, in the Tokyo Games when he takes on the 10,000-meter event during The Track Meet.
“This is his bid for the Olympic Games," Rosario stressed. "He needs to run under 27:28 for 10,000 meters to make the Olympics; I mean, it’s kind of as cut and dry as that."
Although he helped solidify his chance of making the Olympics with a solid performance Sunday in a 5000m race, New Zealand native Matt Baxter will look to lock himself into the Olympics list for his country this weekend when he takes on another race at the distance on Saturday.
Baxter finished third Sunday at the USATF Golden Games 5000m with a time of 13:30.57, registering a performance that boosted his rankings high enough to give him a good shot at making it to Tokyo.
His Games trip isn't set in stone, however, as a runner could pass him in the rankings at the distance before the selection cap date.
“We have to run the races that are going to put him in the position to make the Olympic Games, and these two races, though they were only six days apart, were some of the few opportunities we had left, so we have decided to run both of them," Rosario said. "That’s the decision we made, and it’s paid off because the first one went really well, and we’ll see if the second one does.”
Almost as importantly, Baxter felt good before, during and after his last outing, as he has been coming off a layover stemming from injury. In fact, Rosario said that Baxter came back to Flagstaff after the race and worked hard at being prepared for the next try.
“You want to be able to make decisions based on competition and what it’s going to take to win the race, not on how your Achilles feels," Rosario said.
Linkletter is also coming off a strong race after winning the Valley O.NE Half Marathon at 1:03:57 in late April. Stephanie Bruce, who will be running the 5000m Saturday along with teammate Lauren Paquette, won the women's side of that event in PR fashion, clocking 1:09:55.
Meanwhile, NAZ Elite's Sid Vaughn and Nick Hauger will be racing the 10,000m on Friday, with the latter coming off a fifth-place finish at the Valley O.NE Half Marathon for his debut at the distance. The two will be running a different heat than Linkletter, with the pace of their race set for runners going after 28 minutes flat or faster -- the standard for the Trials.
The last day to qualify for the U.S. Trials is Sunday, June 13.
Rosario knows it's a big weekend, and although his team isn't familiar with the track, he's banking on the weather being good.
"That's all I care about," he said.
Getting another Olympian from the roster might be part of his priorities list, too.
