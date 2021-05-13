NAZ Elite This Week: Runners head into weekend as Olympics crunch time hits

Baxter finished third Sunday at the USATF Golden Games 5000m with a time of 13:30.57, registering a performance that boosted his rankings high enough to give him a good shot at making it to Tokyo.

His Games trip isn't set in stone, however, as a runner could pass him in the rankings at the distance before the selection cap date.

“We have to run the races that are going to put him in the position to make the Olympic Games, and these two races, though they were only six days apart, were some of the few opportunities we had left, so we have decided to run both of them," Rosario said. "That’s the decision we made, and it’s paid off because the first one went really well, and we’ll see if the second one does.”

Almost as importantly, Baxter felt good before, during and after his last outing, as he has been coming off a layover stemming from injury. In fact, Rosario said that Baxter came back to Flagstaff after the race and worked hard at being prepared for the next try.

“You want to be able to make decisions based on competition and what it’s going to take to win the race, not on how your Achilles feels," Rosario said.