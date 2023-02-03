Katie Wasserman's rookie year was rough.

She signed to NAZ Elite just before the start of 2022, before the team really set a full foundation for its goals of adding a strong track presence to the roster. She was running shorter distances and taking on the track, while other runners on the team -- many at the time older than her -- continued to race the roads. Additionally, Alan Culpepper, the team's new head coach who was brought on to help with bolstering the team's track success, had yet to be added to the staff.

Wasserman raced eight times in 2022, finishing her rookie year with two solid performances while struggling to make the big leaps runners hope to make when they join a crew.

She also got COVID-19 her rookie year.

But then things started to take shape. Culpepper was hired and NAZ Elite signed a handful of rookies to specialize on the track and at distances the team had yet to make real noise at. Wasserman kept her chin held high the entire time.

Wasserman started 2023 with a bang, acting as a microcosm for the track crew's success so far as a unit.

“Really proud of the effort that Katie gave," Culpepper said of his sophomore runner. "She had what would be categorized as a pretty tough year last year.”

To start the new year, Wasserman has set PRs and has more top-three finishes to her name already than she did in 2022. She also has an automatic 3,000-meter qualifier under belt already for the upcoming USATF Indoor Championships.

Last year, she was the first person on the list to miss the outdoor nationals because of her qualifying time. Now, thanks to her running a PR of 8:49.65 for third place at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic 3000m last weekend, she's guaranteed herself a spot at the indoor championships -- which are set to take place in Albuquerque in a few weeks.

“It was kind of a grind the whole way through, and she kept fighting all the way through the season," Culpepper said of Wasserman in her first year with NAZ Elite. "And this year, she’s just a totally different athlete. We were able to start fresh and put in a good foundation, and she has the other women to train with. It's big to be able to do it from the onset and feel like we are not trying to catch up the whole time from last year.”

She is back on a Boston track this weekend hoping to keep rolling. Joining her, again, are rookie teammates Krissy Gear and Abby Nichols.

Gear set a new team record and a PR in the mile last week at Boston, placing first in the event with a time of 4:29.67. Moreover, Nichols last week was second in the 3000m, clocking a PR of 8:48.58 to set a new team record.

“I think that showed that this plan we had to bring on some track-specific athletes, and that we were going to build a group around that and to train them specifically, I think it showcased that the plan is working," Culpepper said of recent team results produced mostly by their first-year pros.

Cruz Culpepper also set a PR and team record last week in Boston in the mile, finishing fourth at 3:57.19. And, Olin Hacker, who wasn't completely prepared for last weekend's race in Boston, still showed a strong performance, running a 7:45.46 for a personal best and team record in the 3000m. It was both Cruz Culpepper and Hacker's "rust-buster" weekend.

They sure got the rust off the legs.

“I have a sense that he’ll do a lot better this week," Alan Culpepper said of his son, Cruz, who will be running in Boston on Saturday as well but at the New Balance Boston Indoor Grand Prix mile. "We just backed off more and did some sharpening workouts and he always responds really well to that.”

Also last weekend, NAZ Elite's Wesley Kiptoo placed 11th at 13:22.52 in Boston.

The four athletes running this weekend on the East Coast -- Gear, Nichols, Wasserman and Cruz Culpepper -- all stayed in Boston.

“They are all set up and they got to work out on some nice indoor tracks out there, and it has worked out really well," the older Culpepper said.

The team wants the strong performances to keep coming, even as it mixes things up this weekend. Cruz will run a mile again, but Wasserman will switch to the mile along with Nichols. Meanwhile, Gear might run the 800m, depending on how the fields shape up, as her coach doesn't want her in another mile that lacks a field capable of pushing her to new times.

“I think it was nice validation for some of them and a good start for some others, so all in all very happy with it,” he said of last weekend.

In fact, the head coach is more pleased with the start of 2023 than he thought he would be.

“To me, this is a good indicator that we found a good balance of pushing them during that foundational period but also not being too careful," Alan Culpepper said.

On another note, Futsum Zienasellassie will run the Mesa 10K on Saturday.