NAZ Elite This Week: Rosario talks road races and why we love them

NAZ Elite makes it a priority to put the BOLDERBoulder 10K on its schedule.

While the race makes sense for the team -- dropping down slightly in elevation from 7,000 feet to 5,300 to face fields full of stout talent -- its character also entices NAZ Elite to come back year after year hoping to win the venerated run. Moreover, it's a road race's history, ambience and connection to the community that often makes a runner of any level return for more.

NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario guarantees that if a runner of any caliber participates in a big road race, one like BOLDERBoulder, "whether you are 8 or 40, you are coming back."

The team recently competed in a handful of road races that are more than just competitions. They are staples of the community where they take place.

Rory Linkletter won the Deseret News 10K with a time of 28:05 a week ago, claiming the crown in Utah as a former BYU standout runner. Pride also came with the gold that day, as he won in a place that's special to him and also beat former BYU runner Jared Ward in the process.

“There are these courses that have become iconic because of the traditions that have been established on those courses over the years,” Rosario said during a recent interview.