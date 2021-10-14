NAZ Elite This Week: Rosario mulling over a botched Boston

Fauble ran into his own struggles during the race that saw the competitors battle a headwind.

Rosario said right around the 14th to 15th mile, runners in a leading pack started to make a move, and Fauble lost his attachment to the group at that moment and was never able to connect with it again, even having to stop at the bathroom around the 18th mile for a quick break while dealing with stomach issues.

“I think that he gave his absolute best effort the rest of the way, but you are just out of it at that point," Rosario said.

Julie Griffey, the fourth athlete and lone woman representing NAZ Elite at Boston, came away with a 30th-place finish and a time of 2:39:53.

“I don’t think it was such a poor day that there needs to be wholesale changes. I think when Scott and Scott are the third and fourth Americans, and are in the top 20 and basically a couple minutes away from what would have been amazing marathons, there's some good there. It’s a fine line at the professional level," Rosario said.