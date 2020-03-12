NAZ Elite This Week: Rosario addresses team about coronavirus outbreak

The Olympic Marathon Trials ended as a success for NAZ Elite as Aliphine Tuliamuk won the women's race to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games. Afterward was supposed to be time to relax and enjoy the moment.

But there is a bit of unease in the thin air of Flagstaff for the team as it deals with the repercussions the sports world faces from the coronavirus, which is now considered a pandemic as it continues to spread more widely.

NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario wants his professional runners to focus on training and working toward the upcoming spring races whether they end up being nixed or not due to the coronavirus scare.

“Events are being canceled all over the country and all over the world," Rosario said Wednesday, "and it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better. For us, we just need to be mentally prepared that some of these races that we are looking forward to may very well get canceled, and we can’t let that get in our heads. We have to be able to roll with the punches.”