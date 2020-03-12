NAZ Elite This Week: Rosario addresses team about coronavirus outbreak

The Olympic Marathon Trials ended as a success for NAZ Elite as Aliphine Tuliamuk won the women's race to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games. Afterward was supposed to be time to relax and enjoy the moment.
But there is a bit of unease in the thin air of Flagstaff for the team as it deals with the repercussions the sports world faces from the coronavirus, which is now considered a pandemic as it continues to spread more widely.
NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario wants his professional runners to focus on training and working toward the upcoming spring races whether they end up being nixed or not due to the coronavirus scare.
“Events are being canceled all over the country and all over the world," Rosario said Wednesday, "and it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better. For us, we just need to be mentally prepared that some of these races that we are looking forward to may very well get canceled, and we can’t let that get in our heads. We have to be able to roll with the punches.”
It was announced early this week by the New York Road Runners that the NYC Half, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been called off due to the coronavirus situation. Meanwhile, large events such as the world indoor championships in Nanjing in mid-March have been postponed, while the Hong Kong, Rome and Paris marathons have all been rescheduled or canceled.
The list grows every day. Many events are now set to take place in empty arenas. Sport media professionals are being asked to keep their distance from locker rooms.
NAZ Elite's shoe sponsor, HOKA ONE ONE, decided to take some of their live events and put them on the digital stage for the time being.
“I can see why these large gatherings are scary, I get it," Rosario said.
Rosario likes to send out a weekly email to brief his team. This week he dedicated some words to address the coronavirus.
He's not consumed with shutting down his athletes, however, when it comes to racing. Rosario's also grateful for the fact that much of his team's spring season is spent on the track and away from marathons and road races that draw larger numbers of athletes and fans.
NAZ Elite athletes might see their schedules change, still. The team's next event on the calendar is the Carlsbad 5000 in California, where Lauren Paquette and Danielle Shanahan are set to race 10 days from now.
Many events in California are shutting their doors now.
“What I have to do is count on the organizations that put on the races and the cities and the governments, and health officials in the those places to do their jobs. If a race gets canceled because of the virus being a problem in that area, then by all means cancel it, and we’ll go find a different race," Rosario.
It's not the first time that Rosario's had to think about an athlete's best interest during an Olympic year plagued by another health care scare.
For the Rio Games, he coached a female athlete. During the Rio Games, the Zika virus, a disease spread through mosquito bites, had some athletes, fans and organizers on their toes, asking athletes and fans to be careful while in Brazil. But Rosario said he didn't see a single mosquito while in Rio.
Coronavirus, however, has a different feel to it for Rosario. Much like for most of us, coronavirus feels like a race full of twists, turns and hills we have not trained for.
“In my mind, I am trying not to get caught up in the drama of it, but in my lifetime it seems worse than Zika or H1N1 or SARS to me," Rosario said. "But maybe it is affecting me more because of the team -- there is more of a direct effect, but it seems pretty wild.”
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.