NAZ Elite This Week: Rookies off to fast start as team builds roster, staff

NAZ Elite's trio of rookies is off to a fast start, producing new team records, winning races and setting PRs.

Over the weekend at the Portland Track Festival, Katie Wasserman, who joined NAZ Elite in late 2021, set a new personal best in the 5,000-meter event, clocking a 15:27:57 to place eighth overall. A day before Wasserman's Saturday outing, fellow rookies Wesley Kiptoo and Alex Masai competed in the Portland Track Festival's 10,000m, with the former winning the race and the latter placing third.

Overall, Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite's executive director, said the young runners' transition to the pro level has been a success.

He's also not too surprised how it's working out.

“We knew that they were all three quality individuals," Rosario said Wednesday. "We knew that they really wanted to be in a team environment, we knew that they were positive influences on their teammates in college, and we felt like they would be that again in the pro world. And all of those things have proven true.”

Kiptoo won the 10,000 with a time of 28:19.87, while Masai crossed the finish line in 28:38.53, both getting to the podium despite having to deal with poor racing conditions.

It was good experience, and the gold and bronze are good pieces of hardware to bring home. But Rosario and the young male runners were hoping for better conditions.

“It was a little bit disappointing for Wesley and Alex in that they didn’t get the weather they needed. It was pouring down rain during the 10,000," Rosario said, adding that they really "wanted to run fast that night."

But the conditions for Wasserman's race were great, and she made the best of them. Even though she set a new PR by just one second, the performance was an important part of getting the rookie up to speed after she dealt with a setback in the form of illness back in February.

Wasserman's illness hindered her training in the winter months, and Rosario said she only started feeling really like herself three or four weeks ago.

She's been working hard to get in a good race.

“It was just nice to see that hard work pay off in a race," Rosario said.

Some of the races Wasserman has been in over the last few months have not been "indicative" of her training, Rosario said.

“But that’s kind of normal," Rosario said. "It takes a while for the training to be absorbed. So even though she was starting to train well, the races were not showing it yet.”

Wasserman ran with the team first in November as a leg of Michigan Pro Ekiden, which NAZ Elite placed second in. In December she placed fourth at the USATF Club Cross Country Championships in 19:57. In March, she won the Baldy Castillo Invitational 3000m with a time of 9:28.12.

After struggling through a couple races in the spring, Wasserman got the PR she was searching for in Portland.

She'll continue her season now with some gained momentum and get in the experience she missed out on while coming back from illness.

“Katie will continue into July and maybe into the beginning of August so she can really experience the pro road a little more,” Rosario said.

Meanwhile, Kiptoo and Masai are looking at the end of their racing block. The two are slated to run the BAA 10K in Boston at the end of June, and will most likely unlace the racing shoes for a bit after that.

It will be a return to the road for the rookies who are looking to make the surface one they thrive on continuously.

Kiptoo, who is the newest member of the team after joining in April, won his first road race -- and the first half-marathon of his career -- in Pittsburgh, setting a team record time of 1:01:25 at the May 1 race. Masai, on the other hand, joined in September and once he started racing in the United States, he made an impact on the team, setting new NAZ Elite records at the 5000m and 3000m distances. Masai's first road race was in early April at the Cooper River Bridge Run, which he finished in ninth place in 28:53.

Rosario feels Kiptoo and Masai should "be major protagonists in the race" coming up in Boston.

For Rosario, however, the times and finishes the rookies are producing are just half the reason he brought them aboard. Rosario's trying to build a new core of the team, and the interaction the rookies have with the veterans is showing their commitment to keeping NAZ Elite, well, elite.

“I think it’s really neat that the veterans on the team have taken them under their collective wings," Rosario said. "You can see that everybody likes them and roots for them. You just see them getting these little tips here and there from the others. And that’s what you want.”

It was also convenient that the rookies came in when they did, joining the group just as NAZ Elite was going through big roster changes at the start of the year. NAZ Elite, moreover, recently brought on a new head coach, giving the staff and young runners nearly the same start line.

During the new coach's introduction meeting with the media, NAZ Elite staff mentioned they plan in the near future to double the size of the roster.

The rookies, Rosario said, are forming bonds as teammates and with the new coaching staff, which now has Alan Culpepper at the helm.

"And that’s another thing that’s nice is that they are kind of starting out with Alan as he starts out," Rosario said. "So they are on this journey together, and everyone’s getting along really well, and that’s key.”

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.