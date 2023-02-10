If Ben Rosario were playing a game of pickup hoops at the park, he'd want Krissy Gear on his team because he knows she'll give it her all.

“She’s really talented, that’s No. 1," the NAZ Elite executive director said during an interview Wednesday of his rookie athlete. "But she’s a competitor; she likes to win. There are runners who are very talented, but they are, quite frankly, afraid to go out and win, because there is a lot of pressure when you go out and win. She’s not afraid to go out and win.”

That doesn't mean that the young and promising runner who joined NAZ Elite after a strong college career at the University of Arkansas doesn't feel the nerves to perform. But that's why she enjoys having teammates and a supportive coaching staff at her side.

“It just takes the pressure off and it makes it more enjoyable," Gear said Friday. "Because when I am by myself sometimes, I get in my own head, so having my teammates there with me, it makes it more fun, and I feel like when you are having fun it will translate very well into racing and your running efforts.”

She has shifted into a higher gear since joining NAZ Elite in the summer. The team signed her as part of its goal of expanding its presence on the track and at shorter distances, bringing her aboard with three others who will look to give the team success in new areas of racing. Gear has already showed several times why picking her up was a good decision.

The group of summer 2022 rookies spent most of the fall training and adjusting to the new team, environment and lifestyle. Once they began racing this winter, they stormed out of the gates, especially Gear.

During her first months with NAZ Elite, Gear battled back from an injury and didn't do much racing -- nor did the other rookies. She said that adjustment period was just what she needed as she entered her pro career.

“One thing I have to work on personally is not getting so wrapped up in performance and learning to enjoy the process, so I think the slower fall really helped me work on that," Gear said.

Gear has won every race she's been in since the start of 2023. She has collected two PRs in the 800-meters and set personal bests at 1000m and in the mile.

“It’s exactly what you want for a young athlete," Rosario said. "You want them to get their feet wet, get some wins under their belt, run faster than they ever had before so that they gain confidence in the program, and then let them loose at a big championship, like we’ll do next week.”

Next week is the USATF Indoor Championships, and it's taking place in Albuquerque -- which is at above 5,000 feel elevation and just a hop, skip and jump away from Flagstaff. NAZ Elite hopes its the perfect set of circumstances for the athletes they'll be sending to New Mexico.

Gear said she feels confident heading into the championship meet.

"I think maybe with this next weekend it’s going to be really good as an opportunity to race and also a reminder of why I like to do it,” Gear said.

In addition to the strong start of 2023, she has plenty of reasons why she should be ready to go next week. Gear was part of a Arkansas medley relay team that won a national title and part of a Razorbacks crew that set a national record in the 4x1500m relay at the Penn Relays in 2022. She also was the runner-up in the mile at the 2021 indoor national championship meet, fifth in the 1500m outdoor championship title race and fourth in the 2022 outdoor 1500m event.

She also ran a 4:31.83 in 2021 to beat the previous Arkansas school record.

“It has been an advantage for us that she ran at the University of Arkansas," Rosario said. "If you look at who we have recruited lately, the athletes are from Arkansas, Colorado, Notre Dame, schools that have these really high-level programs to where the athletes are used to pressure, and they are used to having teammates who are really, really good and have pushed them. And they are used to competing in really big events. So all those things matter because they are a step ahead of the game.”

Running at Arkansas, in fact, helped guide Gear to her pro career, as she saw the runners before her and around her in the program make serious statements at the pro level.

“Otherwise, I would have never entertained the idea of running at the next level," Gear said. "I loved my time running in college, but I was like, ‘I don’t think running at the next level is for me.’”

Arkansas, which has collected 47 national championships across cross country, and indoor and outdoor track and field, turned her on to the idea of running as a pro and it also gave her the “skills and tools to actually go and do it," she said.

And the next level seems to be a great place for the young athlete.

Gear started 2023 with a first-place finish in mid-January at the University of Nebraska Graduate Classic 1000m, clocking a PR of 2:40.66. The following day on the same track, she won the 800, setting a PR at 2:04.63 that she would go on to break just weeks later at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational with a time of 2:02.95, winning her heat and finishing the day with the third-fastest time at the distance. In between those performances in late January, Gear hit 4:29.67 at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic mile for a PR and a victory.

"When you come in with the credentials that she did, I think that as a staff, we have to be selective about where we race her in her first season because we want a mix of challenges, but not heaping too much pressure on her," Rosario said.

NAZ Elite also wanted to add some strength to her speed. The coaching staff, with Alan Culpepper taking point, has been giving Gear threshold work to where she's running at a pace that's not terribly fast, but not too slow. They have also been touching on the speed work to make sure she's working her fast-twitch muscle fibers and feeling her speed.

“I love running fast. Who doesn’t?" she said.

Now she's learning how to control that speed.

“I’m starting to trust myself holding these faster paces that I’m usually not comfortable holding over like 200 meters or so," she said.

Gear added: “I just know I am getting strong aerobically. Naturally I have the speed but I need to work on developing that strength so that I am strong enough to use my speed when it counts.”

Next weekend at the USATF Indoor Championships, she'll get to put that speed to the test on one of the biggest stage she's performed on yet. She knows her teammates will help her keep a smile on her face until she gets to the start line. Then it's time to shift Gear.

“Once I toe the line, once I’m in the moment, I just feel like my naturally competitive instincts come out," she said.