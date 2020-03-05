NAZ Elite This Week: Ripples coursing for team after Tuliamuk's Marathon Trials win

Aliphine Tuliamuk's victory at the U.S. Marathon Team Trials on Saturday in Atlanta will be one that her head coach won't forget in a long time, if ever.
And NAZ Elite has only just started to feel the ripple effect of her gold performance that came in at 2:27:23 and punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games.
NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Tuesday that he imagines her victory will lead to the team seeing better opportunities with future business partners and recruits, in addition to it building steam for the team as it looks to produce more Olympians for 2020.
“That’s typically how it goes in sports, you build momentum, and that was a huge momentum-builder for us,” said Rosario, who has several athletes now focused on making the Olympics on the track.
But Rosario ultimately hopes it leads to better things for Tuliamuk.
“I hope what it means is, first of all, that Aliphine's story will continue to be told -- and told on a broader scale because she has a wonderful story, she is a great person, she is an awesome teammate. And she is the best ambassador for the United States team," he said.
After she won the race, Tuliamuk went right to expressing her patriotism during an interview with NBC.
“When I came here over 10 years ago, I didn’t even think that I wanted to stay here,” Tuliamuk told NBC. “When the chance came (to become a U.S. citizen), at that point I realized just how fortunate I am. I didn’t even second-guess myself. Now I get to live the American dream.”
It's the kind of story Rosario said is "easy to cheer for."
“She’s just like any other American, and in fact, maybe even, in a lot of ways, more patriotic than some Americans because she is so appreciative and grateful," he added. "That’s kind of eye-opening for someone like myself. I take things for granted as most of us do growing up here, but we have someone who didn’t grow up here and she is able to articulate just how many opportunities there are in this country.”
She became a citizen in 2016 and joined NAZ Elite in 2018 looking to make a marathoner out of herself.
Tuliamuk, 30, edged out runner-up Molly Seidel, also a first-time Olympic qualifier and one who had never been in a marathon before Atlanta's Trials. Rosario said Tuliamuk had her training to call on late in the race, which ended as the tightest in U.S. Marathon Trials history on the women's side.
"It’s how she’s been finishing workouts for the last 10 weeks," Rosario said.
In fact, he said his athletes had strong outings at the Trials despite not making the team thanks to the hard training they accepted as part of their segments.
"They really bought into the idea that we threw out to them 12 weeks ago that, ‘Hey, this course is really hard and we have to prepare for it in a terribly specific way, and it’s not going to be terribly fun at times because it’s a lot of hard workouts uphill,'" Rosario recalled. "But that’s how the race is, and we didn’t want it to be a shock to their systems.”
On the women's side for NAZ Elite, Stephanie Bruce took sixth in 2:29:11 and Kellyn Taylor eighth in 2:29:55. For the NAZ Elite men, Scott Fauble placed 12th in 2:12:39 and Scott Smith was 19th at 2:14:49, with Sid Vaughn dropping out.
Now, in addition to others on the team, Bruce and Taylor will focus on trying to make the 10,000-meters track team for the Olympics.
Rosario said Tuliamuk's health and familiarity helped her have a segment that she could rely on when toeing the line Saturday. It was her third marathon with NAZ Elite.
“None of the workouts were new to her, so I think she was able to absorb the workload better than she had in previous segments. Things were coming along a lot more smoother and she seemed much more in control for the long, specific segments," Rosario said. "So I think a combination of all those things paid off.”
It sure paid off great, as Tuliamuk was awarded $80,000 for her win.
Talk about the American dream.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
