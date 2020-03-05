NAZ Elite This Week: Ripples coursing for team after Tuliamuk's Marathon Trials win

It's the kind of story Rosario said is "easy to cheer for."

“She’s just like any other American, and in fact, maybe even, in a lot of ways, more patriotic than some Americans because she is so appreciative and grateful," he added. "That’s kind of eye-opening for someone like myself. I take things for granted as most of us do growing up here, but we have someone who didn’t grow up here and she is able to articulate just how many opportunities there are in this country.”

She became a citizen in 2016 and joined NAZ Elite in 2018 looking to make a marathoner out of herself.

Tuliamuk, 30, edged out runner-up Molly Seidel, also a first-time Olympic qualifier and one who had never been in a marathon before Atlanta's Trials. Rosario said Tuliamuk had her training to call on late in the race, which ended as the tightest in U.S. Marathon Trials history on the women's side.

"It’s how she’s been finishing workouts for the last 10 weeks," Rosario said.

In fact, he said his athletes had strong outings at the Trials despite not making the team thanks to the hard training they accepted as part of their segments.