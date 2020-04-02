NAZ Elite This Week: Recruiting process altered, but still in works for Rosario

If Ben Rosario has had his eyes on a college athlete, it's been for a while now.
The NCAA canceled all of its spring sports on March 12, right when student-athletes in many sports were ready to put on the show of their lives for recruiters or for a chance to develop more celebrity as they try to move into the ranks of the pros.
“I either was already really high on you, or maybe not so much," Rosario said. "What you did at the end of this season wasn’t going to change a whole heck of a lot one way or the other.”
The major changes at the college level stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have not made Rosario's job overly difficult. Things are definitely not any easier, either.
The NAZ Elite head coach just has to continue being creative in yet another aspect of his responsibilities.
Around this time of the year, Rosario is typically speaking to runners at the NCAA level, particularly seniors, as NAZ Elite considers roster additions for the early summer months. For Rosario, spring is a time to "just build the groundwork" for what could happen after college seniors wrap up their year.
“Now we are in a little bit of a different spot with those athletes because they are done, and they don’t have any season," Rosario said Tuesday. "The talks are perhaps a little more detailed. However, one of the big final pieces of the recruitment is the visit, and those are not available right now given the situation, so we are doing the best we can.”
Rosario said he's setting up Zoom video conference calls with the athletes he is interested in, and added that he recently set up a conference call between a recruit and a handful of NAZ Elite members.
“I am not saying that replaces a visit, but at least it’s better than a phone call," Rosario said.
It's a crucial part of recruiting, as both parties seek to find a fit for the future. And Rosario searches for key characteristics in a runner just as much as he looks at their personal bests. In fact, Rosario often pays just as much attention to a college athlete's post-race interview as he does the race itself.
"We are just trying to get creative in how we can give the athletes a feel for our team," Rosario said.
Although the team is not in need of athletes, NAZ Elite is still considering expanding its roster come this summer.
“I could see adding one to two athletes. I don’t think we need to bring on more than that, but one to two would be possible,” Rosario said.
While the cancellation of the NCAA indoor championships didn't put a huge dent in how Rosario approaches recruiting, it might have had larger negative impacts on the athletes.
Now, Rosario said, college runners who did not have an NCAA title to go next to their name -- and had one more chance to do so -- might not have quite the level of recognition that pro teams and sponsors in the running world would like to see.
“I think the opportunity lost for the athlete is in terms of his or her marketability in relation of how much they are worth for a shoe company,” Rosario added.
The U.S. economy is in dire straits due to COVID-19's impact on the nation as the country closes down in a sense, and it trickles down to teams such as NAZ Elite, which is juggling financial offers for future athletes as well. Across the sports world overall, athletes, owners and teams are taking hits when it comes to the proverbial wallet.
It's not the only thing constantly changing. After spending some time working out in small groups, NAZ Elite decided recently to limit its athletes to solo training sessions only.
“It’s gotten to that point," Rosario said.
