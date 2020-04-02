NAZ Elite This Week: Recruiting process altered, but still in works for Rosario

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If Ben Rosario has had his eyes on a college athlete, it's been for a while now.

The NCAA canceled all of its spring sports on March 12, right when student-athletes in many sports were ready to put on the show of their lives for recruiters or for a chance to develop more celebrity as they try to move into the ranks of the pros.

“I either was already really high on you, or maybe not so much," Rosario said. "What you did at the end of this season wasn’t going to change a whole heck of a lot one way or the other.”

The major changes at the college level stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have not made Rosario's job overly difficult. Things are definitely not any easier, either.

The NAZ Elite head coach just has to continue being creative in yet another aspect of his responsibilities.

Around this time of the year, Rosario is typically speaking to runners at the NCAA level, particularly seniors, as NAZ Elite considers roster additions for the early summer months. For Rosario, spring is a time to "just build the groundwork" for what could happen after college seniors wrap up their year.