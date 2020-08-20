NAZ Elite This Week: Plenty of unknowns for next race, but team focused on producing

There are plenty of unknowns when it comes to NAZ Elite's next racing opportunity.
One thing's for sure: The six athletes head coach Ben Rosario is sending to the track Saturday want to produce fast times and will have to do so under pressure.
"You have to take the attitude that we don’t know what the fall will look like, so we have to run as fast as we can," Rosario said.
Moreover, he said he thinks Saturday's race is a chance for the team to produce six new personal bests. For the men's side of the 5,000-meters race, NAZ Elite is sending Rory Linkletter, Nick Hauger and Sid Vaughn, while Stephanie Bruce, Kellyn Taylor and Lauren Paquette will compete on the women's side.
“If we could have each of the athletes do that, it would be vindication for all the work they’ve put in this summer," Rosario said.
Because of the strict guidelines the race directors face in putting on a meet in California, NAZ Elite won't know the location of the track until today. It's a precaution being taken in order to prevent crowds from showing up to watch. The directors also are holding off on releasing the full field of racers until later this week.
Welcome to the new normal for racing.
“All we know is the meet is taking place Saturday evening, in the greater Los Angeles area," Rosario said Wednesday over the phone. "We know kinda the area because we were told where to get an Airbnb or hotel. We have to get tests when we arrive, and those tests will be overnighted to a lab so the results come back Friday and we can race Saturday."
Of course the new norm brought on by the coronavirus pandemic doesn't mean the athletes are immune to how unprecedented the circumstances are. Each NAZ Elite athlete heading to the weekend is dealing with the strange situation differently.
It's a new kind of "noise" for professional athletes to deal with in most sports.
“Some of the athletes have expressed a little bit that they don’t like the uncertainty and the uncertain nature," Rosario said. "I think when you know where it is and you’ve seen a couple pictures or you’ve been there, you get a mental picture in your head, so it can be a little disconcerting because it’s different. And then there are others who seem totally fine with it and are ready to roll. And I don’t think there is a right or wrong answer to how you should feel.”
But there is a right way to respond. For Rosario, that entails dealing with the pressure and the adversity and turning it into a stellar performance. On top of the fact the NAZ Elite racers are entering terra incognita, Saturday's race will be a season finale for the crew.
Saturday's race is just the second sanctioned event that NAZ Elite runners will have had a chance to compete in this summer, with the other being the small KT St. George Showdown 5000m that took place in July.
Taylor, owner of a 15:19.23 PR at the distance set in 2019, won the St. George Showdown with a time of 15:29.44, with Bruce taking second and Paquette third. The trio have been racing against each other all summer long, competing for wins against each other during intrasquad races. While Taylor won the 5000m in Utah, Bruce won the 2-mile team event in June and Paquette recently won a mile battle with her teammates on a track in Sedona, finishing at a speedy four minutes and 35 seconds.
“I think they all know they are capable of beating each other, and I think that’s a good thing because it will bring out the best in all three of them," Rosario said.
Meanwhile, Rosario wants Linkletter to have the best 5000m race of his career so far. The summer has shown that the young runner has it in him to compete with the leaders of the pack.
“Rory has had a very uninterrupted last five months of training," Rosario said, "and he is very fit and he has a better PB in the 5,000 to begin with, so he’s just going to go to the front and compete. We’re going to throw him to the wolves."
Hauger and Vaughn, who have each dealt with some hamstring issues over the last six months, according to Rosario, will look to run a hard race and produce new personal bests, and maybe even get themselves times that would give them confidence about competing for a spot on the Olympic team.
“At the end of the day we have an opportunity to race in California, under the lights against a top quality field, and it’s going to go fast, and that’s all we want. The other stuff is just noise," Rosario said.
At least that's for sure.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
