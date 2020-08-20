NAZ Elite This Week: Plenty of unknowns for next race, but team focused on producing

Of course the new norm brought on by the coronavirus pandemic doesn't mean the athletes are immune to how unprecedented the circumstances are. Each NAZ Elite athlete heading to the weekend is dealing with the strange situation differently.

It's a new kind of "noise" for professional athletes to deal with in most sports.

“Some of the athletes have expressed a little bit that they don’t like the uncertainty and the uncertain nature," Rosario said. "I think when you know where it is and you’ve seen a couple pictures or you’ve been there, you get a mental picture in your head, so it can be a little disconcerting because it’s different. And then there are others who seem totally fine with it and are ready to roll. And I don’t think there is a right or wrong answer to how you should feel.”

But there is a right way to respond. For Rosario, that entails dealing with the pressure and the adversity and turning it into a stellar performance. On top of the fact the NAZ Elite racers are entering terra incognita, Saturday's race will be a season finale for the crew.

Saturday's race is just the second sanctioned event that NAZ Elite runners will have had a chance to compete in this summer, with the other being the small KT St. George Showdown 5000m that took place in July.