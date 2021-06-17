NAZ Elite This Week: Paquette, Taylor start of Trials for team in Eugene

Lauren Paquette and Kellyn Taylor have the kind of hunger that makes an athlete stronger instead of weaker, and strength is what their head coach says the two will need in order to make it through the Olympic Trial 5,000-meter prelims.
The duo will open the Trials for the team Friday in Eugene, Oregon, hoping to make it to the final round of the event and, eventually, even farther from there. Both runners have Trials experience that has left them wanting more over the years.
Paquette just missed the cut by one place at the 2016 Trials in the 5000m, coming in 17th in 15:44.57 while running for Brooks, her former team. She's learned a lot since then, and has become a better runner, entering the race with a PR of 15:10.01 set in 2020.
“The lesson she learned, I would say -- it’s a good thing as we approach Friday night -- she knows it’s not easy to make the finals even when you are very good. But she’ll take it seriously and she’ll be ready to move.”
Taylor made the cut for the 5000m finals in the last Olympic Trials, finishing 12th in the prelims and in the same spot for the finals. While making it past the prelims can be tricky, Rosario said he wants to keep the game plan simple for his athletes heading into Friday.
“It’s difficult because some coaches have different philosophies on it, some athletes like to approach it in different ways mentally," Rosario said of taking on the preliminary round. "I think part of that depends on your level, your fitness and where you are at with your training, and whether or not you can save something or whether you have to go all out.”
Rosario feels his pair is strong enough to get the job done and has the racing IQ needed to know what's going on during the race and when to make the right moves down the final stretch of the race.
But he emphasized that without strength, a runner in this upcoming race will likely come up short when the runners around them start to kick.
For Paquette, that means having just as much confidence in her speed as her robustness.
Rosario had Paquette, who is coming off a solid third-place finish at the June 3 Festival of Miles on a time of 4:35.21, squeeze down her paces during recent training outings, asking her to make each repeat faster and faster in order to simulate possible end-of-race scenarios. He likes the way she stalks her opponents, but wants to make sure she understands that she can't let too large a gap form between her and the pace-setters she's chasing down.
“She likes to accelerate, she is fast and likes to put her foot on the gas. I think it’s more of a matter of making sure that she doesn’t let anybody get away from her as they get into those last two laps," Rosario said. "If she has made any mistakes as of late -- and she did this in the mile -- it’s letting people get a few steps on her right before that kick happens. And it’s just tough to run down people of that caliber that late in the race from behind; you have to be there.”
Meanwhile, Taylor approaches the start line of Friday's race with two previous Olympic Trials cycles worth of experience at the distance after placing 14th in the 5000m finals in 2012 and 12th in 2016 finals.
“Plenty of experience to draw upon," Rosario said of Taylor, who was not too far removed from having a child for the 2012 installment of the Trials.
But the 5000m is really a chance to try to make the finals while honing in her racing skills, as the NAZ Elite seasoned runner hasn't toed a start line since early March.
Taylor dealt with a foot injury after that March outing, doing cross-training in order to stay fit while recovering, never doubting she would be ready to go for the Trails.
“That’s not to say she’s not going to try her very best in the 5,000," Rosario said, "she will. And she has a chance, she really does, but it’s more of a no-pressure type of situation. I think the fact that she’s more focused on the 10,000, maybe that will help her, I don’t know.”
She's ready to run now, however, and Rosario has picked up on that during her training.
“She’s getting better each workout," Rosario said of Taylor, adding that she's very near 100% fit. "Coming in really hot and she’s been training very, very well.”
And, as a coach, that’s exactly where Rosario wants Taylor to be as the Trails begin.
“They are not underestimating it, by any means," Rosario said of his athletes approaching the 5000m. "They know that they have to put themselves in great position and know that they will have to run fast at the end of the race to get through.”
