NAZ Elite This Week: Paquette, Taylor start of Trials for team in Eugene

Lauren Paquette and Kellyn Taylor have the kind of hunger that makes an athlete stronger instead of weaker, and strength is what their head coach says the two will need in order to make it through the Olympic Trial 5,000-meter prelims.

The duo will open the Trials for the team Friday in Eugene, Oregon, hoping to make it to the final round of the event and, eventually, even farther from there. Both runners have Trials experience that has left them wanting more over the years.

Paquette just missed the cut by one place at the 2016 Trials in the 5000m, coming in 17th in 15:44.57 while running for Brooks, her former team. She's learned a lot since then, and has become a better runner, entering the race with a PR of 15:10.01 set in 2020.

“The lesson she learned, I would say -- it’s a good thing as we approach Friday night -- she knows it’s not easy to make the finals even when you are very good. But she’ll take it seriously and she’ll be ready to move.”

Taylor made the cut for the 5000m finals in the last Olympic Trials, finishing 12th in the prelims and in the same spot for the finals. While making it past the prelims can be tricky, Rosario said he wants to keep the game plan simple for his athletes heading into Friday.