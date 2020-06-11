NAZ Elite This Week: Pandemic downtime offers anxiety-free chance to get healthy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For some runners, downtime during the pandemic has been welcomed, but others are chomping at the bit to get back to competitive racing at a world-class level.

NAZ Elite athletes have experienced a bit of both situations in 2020 so far, dealing with the ups and downs that come with the new COVID-19 territory. Many members on the team are ready to race, doing so at an intrasquad level for now, and a few are getting healthy and increasing their fitness level without having to deal with the pressures of scheduling.

“That’s been a silver lining," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday of some of his athletes having time to focus on getting their bodies right. "Look, we have 12 athletes and all 12 are running right now. No one is injured and that’s great. That’s hard in distance running because it is a load-bearing sport that produces a lot of injuries, unfortunately, and we’ve been able to get everyone healthy here and that makes for great training.”

It's been nearly a year since NAZ Elite's Alice Wright has been able to race, as injury plagued her for a handful of months starting late last year. She last raced for NAZ Elite in July of 2019 at the European Cup, about a month after setting a PR in the half marathon in San Diego at 1:11:38. That was one of many PRs that came during 2019 for Wright.