NAZ Elite This Week: Pandemic downtime offers anxiety-free chance to get healthy

For some runners, downtime during the pandemic has been welcomed, but others are chomping at the bit to get back to competitive racing at a world-class level.
NAZ Elite athletes have experienced a bit of both situations in 2020 so far, dealing with the ups and downs that come with the new COVID-19 territory. Many members on the team are ready to race, doing so at an intrasquad level for now, and a few are getting healthy and increasing their fitness level without having to deal with the pressures of scheduling.
“That’s been a silver lining," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday of some of his athletes having time to focus on getting their bodies right. "Look, we have 12 athletes and all 12 are running right now. No one is injured and that’s great. That’s hard in distance running because it is a load-bearing sport that produces a lot of injuries, unfortunately, and we’ve been able to get everyone healthy here and that makes for great training.”
It's been nearly a year since NAZ Elite's Alice Wright has been able to race, as injury plagued her for a handful of months starting late last year. She last raced for NAZ Elite in July of 2019 at the European Cup, about a month after setting a PR in the half marathon in San Diego at 1:11:38. That was one of many PRs that came during 2019 for Wright.
Wright suffered a stress fracture in her foot and then had to deal with a nerve issue in her foot. She has been working hard at getting healthy and back into shape, all the while not having to deal with the expectation to get back to competitive racing.
“The ability to be patient and not to have that anxiety that comes with having a race hanging over your head, that’s been ideal,” Rosario said of Wright's situation.
Wright finished 2019 at No. 3 in the United Kingdom in the 10,000-meters by Athletics Weekly. Her career was gaining speed just before the injury, and then the pandemic became a part of the picture.
“She had to be very, very patient. And on top of that, you have to come back slowly," Rosario said. "Her mileage, for her, has been very low compared to what she is used to. But she is feeling good, so knock on wood.”
While Wright is working on her fitness, most of her teammates are working toward adjusting to a new normal, one that entails racing against familiar faces at familiar places for now. NAZ Elite had started its intrasquad race series last week, with a handful of the men on the team taking on the Mt. Elden climb.
The series started with a bang, with rookie Rory Linkletter blazing the 5.3-mile course in a stellar time of 37 minutes and 29 seconds. This week, however, the series hit a snag in the form of a cement truck.
A group of NAZ Elite women were set to take on the Elden climb on Tuesday, ready to face the wind that day. Little did they know that the wind wasn't what would ultimately slow them down, as they ran into a cement truck doing work on the trail they were set to compete on and had to take a rain check on the attempt.
“Maybe, secretly, they weren’t terribly disappointed," Rosario said with a laugh, considering how windy it was that day.
It takes willpower to get to race day, and to get through the race, Rosario said. And it also "takes a lot of willpower to hold back, sometimes," too, he added.
