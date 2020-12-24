NAZ Elite This Week: Out with a bang with The Marathon Project

COVID-19 did its best to slow down NAZ Elite this year, so the team and its head coach decided to speed things up.
A handful of NAZ Elite runners and an elite list of marathoners made the best out of The Marathon Project, which came about from the brainstorming of the team's head coach, Ben Rosario, along with two others deeply involved with the running world.
Rosario said the race in Chandler on Sunday went as well as it possibly could have. Even the weather was favorable for a 26.2-mile run. And there was a lot to overcome just to get there, including organizing a race during a pandemic and actually having it take place.
But the event worked, and with few hiccups along the way, making history to end a year when the world marathon majors were for the most part taken off the board.
Seven men total in the race crossed the finish line with a sub-2:10 time, the most ever in American marathon history since four went sub-2:10 in the 2012 Houston U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. Furthermore, six of seven sub-2:10 males at The Marathon Project achieved PRs, and nine of the top-10 finishers on the men's side who qualified for the field with marathon times also set new personal bests.
On the women's side, six athletes who qualified for the field with marathon times and finished in the top 10 went on to achieve PRs. One of them was Sara Hall, who won in 2:20:32 and became the second-fastest American female runner all-time.
The Marathon Project was on television twice on Sunday, airing live on USATF.TV+. An edited version of the race was on NBCSN in prime time.
Being on TV is what the sport really needed in 2020, a year when more eyes would have been on running because of the Olympics if not for COVID.
Fans got a show in The Marathon Project, and the debate of whether a race like this could bolster the sport's popularity outside of Olympic years is one that Rosario said is now being discussed. He said Tuesday over the phone that an event like The Marathon Project -- a race that featured a limited elite field out to produce fast times during a year of limited opportunities -- could occur again the near future, regardless of where the pandemic is heading.
Rosario said the race, which was also pieced together by BOOM Management’s Josh Cox and Big River Race Management’s Matt Helbig, was a huge success. He added that it was also a success for his team overall.
NAZ Elite's Scott Smith set a PR while taking sixth place, clocking a time of 2:09:46 after entering with a best of 2:11:14. He chased eventual winner and former teammate Martin Hehir for some time down the stretch but eventually faded from the leader, running with courage and strength until the end.
NAZ Elite's Scott Fauble added a second sub-2:10 marathon to his career despite not setting a PR, running with the lead pack for the race. His young teammate with whom he enjoyed training for the contest, Rory Linkletter, set a PR at 2:12:54, shaving nearly four minutes off his previous best as he ran with the fastest group for much of the race before easing his pace for an eventual 17th-place finish.
In all, NAZ Elite produced four PRs.
Team veteran Kellyn Taylor finished in third place on the women's side and ran a 2:25:22, not too far off her PR of 2:24:28 she set in 2018. She competed early and throughout with Hall, stalking the women's fastest group of pacers until dropping back later in the race. Along the way, Kellyn saw the half go in 1:09:36, which was a new PR for her and a team record.
Taylor also had her fastest 25K at 1:23:00, another team record, as The Marathon Project had certified splits every 5K, according to NAZ Elite.
Sid Vaughn, Rosario said, did just what he was supposed to do for his team: go run a brave marathon and shoot for a PR that can act as a confidence-builder. He ended up with a lifetime best at 2:14:28 as he took 25th place. Julia Kohnen, running her first marathon and just second race ever for NAZ Elite, went in with a 2:30:43 PR and came out with a 2:29:58.
The only blemish on the day for the team was Stephanie Bruce having to pull out of the marathon with an injury, according to Rosario.
Not bad for a team that only had eight total races in 2020 in the United States after the Olympic Trials in late February -- which NAZ Elite's Aliphine Tuliamuk won. Looks like even a pandemic can't slow down NAZ Elite, let alone the running world.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.