NAZ Elite This Week: Out with a bang with The Marathon Project

The Marathon Project was on television twice on Sunday, airing live on USATF.TV+. An edited version of the race was on NBCSN in prime time.

Being on TV is what the sport really needed in 2020, a year when more eyes would have been on running because of the Olympics if not for COVID.

Fans got a show in The Marathon Project, and the debate of whether a race like this could bolster the sport's popularity outside of Olympic years is one that Rosario said is now being discussed. He said Tuesday over the phone that an event like The Marathon Project -- a race that featured a limited elite field out to produce fast times during a year of limited opportunities -- could occur again the near future, regardless of where the pandemic is heading.

Rosario said the race, which was also pieced together by BOOM Management’s Josh Cox and Big River Race Management’s Matt Helbig, was a huge success. He added that it was also a success for his team overall.

NAZ Elite's Scott Smith set a PR while taking sixth place, clocking a time of 2:09:46 after entering with a best of 2:11:14. He chased eventual winner and former teammate Martin Hehir for some time down the stretch but eventually faded from the leader, running with courage and strength until the end.