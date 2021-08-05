NAZ Elite This Week: Olympic marathon's this weekend, but Tuliamuk already won her race

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A role model for mothers in all athletics, Tuliamuk, however, faced a tight window. But she and Rosario had some other runners' experiences to learn from.

Kara Goucher, an Olympian, sprinted to her return after a pregnancy, running Boston when her child was 6 1/2 months old and setting a PR in the process.

But, according to Rosario, Goucher, who was unfairly under pressure to return to running to continue to get paid at the time, even has admitted that she pushed too hard in making her post-pregnancy comeback.

Although she didn't PR in her last outing, Tuliamuk was able to get in a race prior to the Games in order to shake off rust and get used to the feel and pain of racing again. Tuliamuk and Bruce competed at the Peachtree 10K road race on July Fourth, with the former taking sixth in 32:43 and the latter finishing in fifth with a time of 32:35.

Then, two weeks out from the Olympic marathon, Tuliamuk, who joined NAZ Elite with the goal of becoming a better marathoner, had her last big workout, the same one she tackled prior to running the New York City Marathon in 2019 and the Olympic Trials. It was a 15-mile workout at marathon effort at altitude.