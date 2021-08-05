NAZ Elite This Week: Olympic marathon's this weekend, but Tuliamuk already won her race

Even though the Olympic's marathon event for the women is this weekend, Aliphine Tuliamuk has already won her race.
Only about seven months removed from giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Zoe, the U.S. Marathon Trials winner has willed her way to the Tokyo Games to make sure she can take the spot on the course she earned back in February of 2020. For her team, NAZ Elite, and head coach, Ben Rosario, the process of getting her to the start line was bolstered by a strong supporting cast, a careful approach to getting her fit again and Tuliamuk's ever-present positive mentally.
“The support system was huge," Rosario said from Japan during a phone interview Wednesday, "and I really think that included her fans. The fans were wonderful. They supported her and were sensitive, and they became a part of that journey and she feels that support.”
When COVID-19 stalled the Olympics, pushing it back a year, Tuliamuk and her fiancé, Tim Gannon, decided to start their family -- following their hearts like many other successful women runners have done in the past. After giving birth in mid-January, Tuliamuk waited about two months to begin running again at a low effort. Then began the gradual climb to reaching a fitness level that would allow her to compete in a marathon.
It was a cautious climb.
Pregnancy should not be considered or viewed as an injury, but much like an injury, if an athlete doesn't take care of their body after giving birth, more problems that can be detrimental to the athlete's future can occur.
“The aftermath leaves the body in a physically fragile position, and you have to respect that, and it takes a long time for the body to get completely back to 100%," Rosario said. "So you are balancing coming back while the pelvic area -- the bones, the pubic bones, the muscles around those bones -- that entire region is at-risk for a long time postpartum. If you overdo it, you risk actually inuring that region for the long term."
Rosario admitted that he was very careful in how he helped tell Tuliamuk's story, knowing that the journey NAZ Elite was facing in getting her to the Olympics would be full of tales of caution. Tuliamuk and the team have been transparent during the buildup that what they have done -- and are about to do -- is not an easy task by any means.
Rosario had some experience to help him along the way. When NAZ Elite was initially getting off its feet as a team in 2014, team member Stephanie Bruce was pregnant. And Bruce would become pregnant again while with the squad, only to make another strong return to running.
Not pushing the return too hard and communication were key back then. Not much has changed.
“I leaned on the experience quite a bit," Rosario said. "I think what she and I did -- Stephanie and I back then -- was we communicated. We talked every week about where she was and how the week went and what she could handle the next week. I certainly took that experience and used it with Aliphine because you cannot get ahead of yourself.”
A role model for mothers in all athletics, Tuliamuk, however, faced a tight window. But she and Rosario had some other runners' experiences to learn from.
Kara Goucher, an Olympian, sprinted to her return after a pregnancy, running Boston when her child was 6 1/2 months old and setting a PR in the process.
But, according to Rosario, Goucher, who was unfairly under pressure to return to running to continue to get paid at the time, even has admitted that she pushed too hard in making her post-pregnancy comeback.
Although she didn't PR in her last outing, Tuliamuk was able to get in a race prior to the Games in order to shake off rust and get used to the feel and pain of racing again. Tuliamuk and Bruce competed at the Peachtree 10K road race on July Fourth, with the former taking sixth in 32:43 and the latter finishing in fifth with a time of 32:35.
Then, two weeks out from the Olympic marathon, Tuliamuk, who joined NAZ Elite with the goal of becoming a better marathoner, had her last big workout, the same one she tackled prior to running the New York City Marathon in 2019 and the Olympic Trials. It was a 15-mile workout at marathon effort at altitude.
“The results of that workout, I’d say, were every bit as good as the workout she did before New York, but probably not quite as good as she did before the Trials, since she’s probably, from a fitness perspective, somewhere between where she was for New York City and where she was for the Trials," Rosario said. "Honestly, that’s great. That’s as good as we could've possibly hoped for given the context of the segment.”
That workout showed that she was more than just physically prepared for the challenge ahead of her. It gave her confidence.
“By the time she ran that last workout, she felt really good about the race," Rosario said.
The entire time, and now as Tuliamuk gets ready to toe the line for a 26.2-mile race in front of the watching world, Rosario has been frank with his athlete.
“You have to tell her where you believe she is at, what you believe she is capable of and develop a race plan together that is realistic given her fitness, and that’s what we’ll do," Rosario said.
And the goal is as usual: get the most out of yourself on race day.
“She earned this spot and she will compete to the best of her abilities, but we're not going to be unrealistic about the situation," Rosario said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.