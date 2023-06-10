Olin Hacker broke his maiden over the weekend, and then the NAZ Elite rookie backed it up with another victory just days later, showing he's ready to make a race for the stakes.

Hacker was the winner at the HOKA Festival of Miles on June 1 in St. Louis with a time of 3:56.59, producing a personal best as well as a new team record at the distance. Altra Running's Brett Meyer gave chase, finishing second in the mile just behind Hacker.

Hacker kept the momentum going into Sunday's Portland Track Festival 5,000-meter, winning the race in 13:19.28 for a new team record and PR.

“Olin had one of the best four-day stretches that I can remember," said NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario. "I mean, to win both races and run so fast, and set PBs and team records, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

But the 5000m race in Oregon wasn't close like the mile race. Hacker dominated the longer distance as he clocked an automatic qualifier to the USATF Outdoor Championships set to take place in early July. The runner-up, Benjamin Eidenschink, crossed the finish line in 13:33.24.

Hacker's final 400 meters of the 5000m were strong, as he ran 58.69 as part of his kick.

Rosario wants to see what Hacker can do when he's in peak shape and facing a field that will push his speed and test his tactics.

“He’s getting close to peak shape," Rosario said, "but he still hasn’t had that real deep field to roam with, and he’ll get that at the championships.”

Getting Hacker, 26, a good race was challenging at first for the outdoors season. He finished a solid indoor season with a bronze result at the USATF championship meet in mid-February. About two months after that, he ran an outdoor road 5K in Boston with teammates Alex Masai, who finished fourth just ahead of Hacker, and Wesley Kiptoo, who took 10th. But on May 6 at the ON Track Fest, he failed to produced a strong race and get the qualifier for the championships.

“Fortunately he’s an athlete who gets it. He understands that not every race is going to be a home run, and he understands that, hey, there are reasons, and reasons are different than excuses,” Rosario said.

Hacker battled an illness while leading up to the ON Track Fest race. The setback to training led to a poor race.

Hacker's training, however, is now reaching new levels.

“They were smoother, felt better, he ran faster. Everything was just coming easier, and that was a change from the previous few weeks when it just seemed to be a grind," Rosario said. "And I think that momentum carried over from training into his racing.”

Hacker has been having to adjust to more than racing at the professional level. Born and raised at sea level, Hacker has had to acclimate to the Flagstaff altitude.

He hopes the efforts at 7,000 feet elevation help move him into a category where he's one of the best 5000m runners in the world.

He's already set three PRs since joining NAZ Elite -- including a 7:43.94 3000m PR set in February.

The sub-13:20 outing was impressive, but Rosario said Hacker "wants to be someone who can finish on the podium at a U.S. championship on the track.”

He'll get the chance to see how he measures up in just a few weeks.