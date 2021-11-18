NAZ Elite This Week: NYC, Michigan Pro Ekiden keep fall hot for runners

NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario had feeling his team would have its hands full at Wednesday's second annual Michigan Pro Ekiden.
Thanks to valiant efforts from Danielle Shanahan, Lauren Paquette and Scott Fauble, NAZ Elite held off Hansons Brooks for a second-place team finish, completing the six-stage, marathon-distance race with a time of 2:12:01.
Of the six teams to compete in the event, which consists of women and men running different segments in an attempt to clock the fastest time collectively, Nike Bowerman Track Club won with a team time of 2:08:24. Hansons was third in 2:12:27.
“I am sure there are teams like the Hansons team and the Roots Running team from Boulder that would love to get second," Rosario said the day before the race.
Shanahan finished her 5K heat, the third stage of the race, second with a time of 16:28, passing an opponent to move NAZ Elite in second as a team. The fourth stage saw NAZ Elite's Sid Vaughn give up some of the gap to the other teams, but Paquette ran her 10K leg in 32:33 to finish it second and give NAZ Elite some breathing room going down the stretch.
Nick Hauger ran his 10K in 29:38, helping NAZ Elite secure the runner-up spot on the podium. Fauble finished his 5K stage, the second leg of the race overall, in third at 15:01.
NAZ Elite entered the ekiden coming off a sound outing at the New York City Marathon 10 days prior. And although NAZ Elite didn't repeat as champs at the Michigan Pro Ekiden, the two races have kept the fall season momentum rolling for the squad.
Kellyn Taylor ran the best NYC Marathon of her career, finishing in sixth place on the women's side with a time of 2:26:10. It was her third time ever running the race, and she recorded her best time and finish in the Big Apple in addition to producing her highest World Major Marathon finish so far.
“She felt great and had one of her best marathons of all time,” Rosario said of Taylor, who was the second American woman to finish NYC this year and clocked the third-fastest women's U.S. time ever for the course.
Taylor logged her most total miles ever for a single 10-week training block in preparing for NYC. As part of her training block, she ran a 30-mile workout, the longest she's ever done as well. She also produced the highest mileage in a single week ever at 134 miles.
But that didn't mean that Taylor's NYC segment went smoothly.
“We didn’t really see it translate until the race itself, because the training didn’t go particularly well," Rosario said. "It went well in the sense that she did everything, but she didn’t feel so great during a lot of the training. It was nice to then, on race day, see it all come into fruition.”
A few weeks prior to NYC, Taylor cut back the work and made sure the legs were fresh. The hard work and rest all paid off.
Meanwhile, NAZ Elite's Stephanie Bruce ran a gutsy NYC to finish 10th on the women's side with a time of 2:31:05, battling her own body at times down the stretch.
Bruce's workouts had gone smoothly leading up to NYC, executing them like the veteran runner she is.
“I thought the way she ran given how she was feeling on the day, especially late, I thought it was a really good run. And you can never complain about getting 10th place in New York City,” Rosario said.
And while the veterans like Taylor and Bruce set a tone for the rest of the fall with their NYC outings, younger members of the roster got experience at the challenging ekiden. The team's newest member, Katie Wasserman, made her debut with the team on Wednesday in Michigan, running the first leg of the ekiden, a 6K stretch, for a 20:17 time and fifth place in her heat.
Wasserman made her debut at the same event that Tyler Day did a year ago.
As the calendar moves into colder months, NAZ Elite will look to stay hot.
In addition to the NYC and Michigan races, the team also got solid fall races from Alice Wright, Paquette and Shanahan in recent contests.
Now the focus shifts to the younger members of the roster, who will have championship races on the horizon in early December as well as marathon debuts.
