NAZ Elite This Week: NYC, Michigan Pro Ekiden keep fall hot for runners

NAZ Elite entered the ekiden coming off a sound outing at the New York City Marathon 10 days prior. And although NAZ Elite didn't repeat as champs at the Michigan Pro Ekiden, the two races have kept the fall season momentum rolling for the squad.

Kellyn Taylor ran the best NYC Marathon of her career, finishing in sixth place on the women's side with a time of 2:26:10. It was her third time ever running the race, and she recorded her best time and finish in the Big Apple in addition to producing her highest World Major Marathon finish so far.

“She felt great and had one of her best marathons of all time,” Rosario said of Taylor, who was the second American woman to finish NYC this year and clocked the third-fastest women's U.S. time ever for the course.

Taylor logged her most total miles ever for a single 10-week training block in preparing for NYC. As part of her training block, she ran a 30-mile workout, the longest she's ever done as well. She also produced the highest mileage in a single week ever at 134 miles.

But that didn't mean that Taylor's NYC segment went smoothly.