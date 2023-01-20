NAZ Elite This Week: New year, new records, PRs for rookie runners

Members of NAZ Elite's young core sped into the new year, and it was the start to 2023 for which the running team was hoping.

NAZ Elite won three different events at the University of Nebraska Graduate Classic over the weekend, seeing personal bests set along the way at the indoor facility. Meanwhile, two other runners produced second-place finishes at different half marathons on Sunday.

“It was a pretty cool way to kick off this new year, this new version of the team, where we have such an eclectic group and such a wide variety of athletes," said Ben Rosario, executive director of NAZ Elite. "My gosh, I mean this weekend from the 800 to the half marathon, it was a microcosm of everything we want 2023 and 2024 to be all about.”

Rookie Krissy Gear, running just her second outing with the team and first on the track as a pro, won the 1,000-meter race in Nebraska last Friday, clocking a PR of 2:40.66 that was also good for a new facility record. She followed up her stellar performance on Saturday with a victory in the 800m, setting a PR and another facility record with a time of 2:04.63.

Giving praise to longtime University of Arkansas coach Lance Harter, Rosario said Gear's background as a fast runner coming from a solid college program played a role in her making her strong debut on the track for NAZ Elite.

“To come in and set a PB right away means that we did a good job, but also that she came from a good foundation. I just don’t think it could've have gone better for Krissy," Rosario said.

On Friday in Nebraska, NAZ Elite rookie Abby Nichols placed first in the 3,000m at 9:01.96, registering a new PR, facility record and team record. Teammate Katie Wasserman finished just behind Nichols in 9:05.23 for a new indoor personal best in the event. Wasserman and Nichols also finished second and third, respectively, in the 800m to complete the team sweep.

“(They) checked all the boxes," Rosario said of the Nebraska group's performances overall.

Next up for that group of women is the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic indoor meet scheduled to take place on the last weekend of the month.

Getting the spikes back on and establishing a feel for racing on the track again was great for the group, but it's now time to face sturdier fields and really hit the gas.

“They are great competitors," Rosario said, "so it just stands to reason pragmatically that they will run even faster when they have competition, and I think they will look forward to the fact that Boston is going to be loaded and they are going to have plenty of people to race against.”

Taking the crew of three to Nebraska was part of coach Alan Culpepper's plan. It worked and the PRs came during what ended up being basically hard workouts and time trials for the women.

“I think he was calling upon his own experiences from running track to where it’s nice sometimes to get a low-key race in before a big race," Rosario said.

Wesley Kiptoo, however, was particularly ready for his big race day Sunday in Houston, where he finished second in the half marathon and set a new PR and team record at 1:00:35.

Rosario said Kiptoo's Houston half was the best road race of his young career. The rookie nearly won the race, getting edged out just before the finish line by Leul Gebresilase Aleme, who has run a sub-60-minute half marathon during his career and finished second at the 2022 London Marathon.

“Houston half is the fastest half in the United States, so it’s a big stage with lots of people watching, lots of eyeballs, and he performed very well on the big stage -- which is important to us," Rosario said of Kiptoo.

Also over the weekend, Lauren Paquette, a veteran on the team looking to run longer distances, finished second at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Half Marathon in 1:12:30.

Another veteran of the team, Stephanie Bruce, who has decided not to retire after making the announcement in 2022, will be in Richmond, Virginia, for the USATF Cross Country Championships on Saturday. Bruce is seeking a third straight year making the cross country world team, meaning she'll have to place in the top six of Saturday's event to make the cut.