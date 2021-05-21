NAZ Elite This Week: New full-time assistant coach the glue making it all stick

While Jenna Wrieden was working with NAZ Elite athletes on some drills during a recent afternoon, head coach Ben Rosario watched but was sitting “in the weeds."
Having a full-time assistant coach has been an adjustment for Rosario, who hired Wrieden for the position made possible by NAZ Elite's most recent contract with HOKA ONE ONE.
“It’s taking me a little time to let go of some of the things I feel are best served to have her doing," Rosario said Wednesday. "I am purposely stepping away and not going to some of the form drills and plyometrics sessions she’s been running in the afternoons so she can run them by herself.”
Although Wrieden is taking on some responsibilities under his own wings, collaboration and focus on improving the individual for the sake of the team remain key features of the team's approach to training, racing and learning the sport. In fact, the essence of team is what drew Wrieden to seeking the position.
She applied for the team's first-ever full-time assistant coach job, she said, because she wanted to work with world-class athletes and be part of a group, "which is pretty rare in the pro world."
More and more running teams and clubs are popping up at the pro level, as some runners have begun to seek out groups rather than individual work. It's something runners and coaches like Wrieden feel is needed.
“You are better together. You are always elevating the game when you are working with someone who is as invested in something as you are," Wrieden said Thursday over the phone. "It’s extremely motivating.”
Wrieden, who joined NAZ Elite in January, is quickly becoming the glue of the team, and it didn't take long for Rosario and the roster to see how invested and serious she is.
“It’s another person who cares about each and every athlete," Rosario said, "and the more people you have supporting you, and really truly investing in you as a human being and as an athlete, the better you are going to be in the long run.”
So Wrieden has been working with each athlete closely, looking for what the "common thread is" she can use to tie the runners together in order to elevate their games.
“We are collaborating on a lot of things and in the process of that she’s learning the NAZ Elite way," Rosario said.
Seeing how good each coach and athlete can be, pushing limits and breaking down ceilings are all goals members of NAZ Elite share. It seems basic, but can branch out in complex ways.
Rosario said the team has witnessed how fast of a pace Wrieden works at and how truly diligent she is.
“That’s the most important step and all of the other stuff will come from that," he added.
And patience is something the new assistant coach has been known to demonstrate.
Wrieden ran track and cross country for Arizona State University, competing at the time alongside teammates such as Amy Cragg and Des Linden. She then went on to have an extensive coaching career, particularly at the NCAA level, even spending time coaching at her alma mater.
While at the helm of High Point University, she helped lead the school's women's program to its first-ever Big South Conference title in 2011, twice being named coach of the year in the league during her stay. The Panthers went on to win three total Big South cross country titles under her tutelage across five years.
“You want to change the world, you want to light the world on fire," Wrieden said of taking on her new role with NAZ Elite. "But you have to be level-headed. I am not going to reinvent the wheel; this is a well-oiled machine, this team. So the challenge for me is just being able to observe, take what happens and then meticulously choose how I can impact that in a positive way without being overbearing.”
Wrieden's been doing plyometric work with the team as well as running form drills. That's some of the hands-off work, as well as playing a large role in the blood testing the team does with a Colorado-based company in order to help keep athletes healthy and learn about their bodies.
Right now, she's busy helping the team during an Olympic crunch, and she knows she brings something to the team that will go a long way and will act as a foundation on which to build.
“I feel like I bring a genuine level of investment in every single athlete. I am also invested in the culture they have created," she said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.