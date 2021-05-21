NAZ Elite This Week: New full-time assistant coach the glue making it all stick

“You are better together. You are always elevating the game when you are working with someone who is as invested in something as you are," Wrieden said Thursday over the phone. "It’s extremely motivating.”

Wrieden, who joined NAZ Elite in January, is quickly becoming the glue of the team, and it didn't take long for Rosario and the roster to see how invested and serious she is.

“It’s another person who cares about each and every athlete," Rosario said, "and the more people you have supporting you, and really truly investing in you as a human being and as an athlete, the better you are going to be in the long run.”

So Wrieden has been working with each athlete closely, looking for what the "common thread is" she can use to tie the runners together in order to elevate their games.

“We are collaborating on a lot of things and in the process of that she’s learning the NAZ Elite way," Rosario said.

Seeing how good each coach and athlete can be, pushing limits and breaking down ceilings are all goals members of NAZ Elite share. It seems basic, but can branch out in complex ways.

Rosario said the team has witnessed how fast of a pace Wrieden works at and how truly diligent she is.