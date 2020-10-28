NAZ Elite This Week: New faces complete first set of outings with team

The runners went back and forth, battling for positions and paces, and then some made bids for the win. Toward the final stretch of the race, the wind made things even more interesting.
All the while, NAZ Elite rookie Tyler Day handled it like a pro.
Day led his new teammates in Michigan Wednesday in the Michigan Pro Men’s Half Marathon with a PR time of 1:02:17 and a third-place finish. It was the young runner's second-ever half marathon and second outing overall with NAZ Elite.
NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario, who signed Day in mid-October, said he wasn't very surprised, knowing how talented and fit Day is, that the new addition has already made statements with the team. A week ago, Day set a team 10K road record of 28:46 while helping his team win the Michigan Pro Ekiden.
“He was ready to race and he did that," Rosario said Wednesday, "and I couldn't be happier, really.”
Day entered the half marathon Wednesday with one performance in the distance under his belt, as he ran a 1:03:48 in the 2019 edition of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Half Marathon for a second-place result.
“I feel like I superseded my expectations when it comes to both races," Day said over the phone Wednesday of how he thought his first races with NAZ Elite went. "Obviously I’ve got a lot to work on, but it’s also really early in the season, so I am just really stoked about how those two races went.”
NAZ Elite veteran Scott Fauble crossed the finish line Wednesday in fourth place with a time of 1:02:18, matching his PR at the distance. Rory Linkletter took ninth place in 1:02:37, with teammates Sid Vaughn crossing in 18th with a time of 1:05:10 and Scott Smith placing 23rd in 1:06:29.
“The three people who were the most ready really ran well,” Rosario said.
While Day was busy following up his debut performance with a strong half-marathon outing, Julia Kohnen, who also signed with NAZ Elite in mid-October, made her team debut Wednesday. She clocked a 1:13:56 for 10th place in the half marathon.
Morgan Pearson 1:02:15 won the event on the men's side, and Keira D'Amato hit a 1:08:57 to win the women's race.
Day said his adjustment to the team in going smoothly, especially considering he is used to the area -- and the altitude -- after having spent his collegiate career with Northern Arizona University.
“I think I am getting used to doing more reps of something, or doing more big boy workouts now that it’s my job," Day said. "But everything is really much the same; I am running at a lot of the same places I’ve always ran at during college, I am doing similar workouts I did in college but with a bit of a twist to them.”
In fact, he said one of the biggest changes he experienced since joining the team, really, was just moving from one side of Flagstaff to the other.
“I feel at home with the team," Day said. “I feel really excited about this group. I think the group has allowed me to be myself and has accepted me as well. That definitely helps, too.”
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!