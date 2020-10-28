NAZ Elite This Week: New faces complete first set of outings with team

“I feel like I superseded my expectations when it comes to both races," Day said over the phone Wednesday of how he thought his first races with NAZ Elite went. "Obviously I’ve got a lot to work on, but it’s also really early in the season, so I am just really stoked about how those two races went.”

NAZ Elite veteran Scott Fauble crossed the finish line Wednesday in fourth place with a time of 1:02:18, matching his PR at the distance. Rory Linkletter took ninth place in 1:02:37, with teammates Sid Vaughn crossing in 18th with a time of 1:05:10 and Scott Smith placing 23rd in 1:06:29.

“The three people who were the most ready really ran well,” Rosario said.

While Day was busy following up his debut performance with a strong half-marathon outing, Julia Kohnen, who also signed with NAZ Elite in mid-October, made her team debut Wednesday. She clocked a 1:13:56 for 10th place in the half marathon.

Morgan Pearson 1:02:15 won the event on the men's side, and Keira D'Amato hit a 1:08:57 to win the women's race.