NAZ Elite This Week: New contract means new incentives for team

For Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite's new deal with HOKA ONE ONE "means we are here to stay."
About a week after closing a stellar track season that was difficult to navigate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAZ Elite announced its finalized four-year agreement with HOKA, continuing a partnership with the shoe company that started in February 2015.
It's the team's longest and most valuable contract with HOKA since the partnership began, and the dollar amount NAZ Elite receives under it "nearly doubles," Rosario, the team's head coach, said Wednesday during a phone interview.
“It provides a lot of stability for the group and the athletes inside the group, and what else could you ask for?" Rosario added.
Negotiations began, according to Rosario, as early as the first quarter of 2020, the final year of the previous deal. Terms were reached in late spring, but the coronavirus was slowing the pace of almost everything at the time, and the finalized contract -- legal terms fleshed out and all -- was ready a few weeks ago.
The budgets for physiology work, travel and the coaching staff "increase greatly" under the new deal, Rosario said of the contract that ensures that HOKA will be the title sponsor of the team through 2024.
Now, the team has the funds available to take on a full-time head coach, a decision that is currently on hold. Former member Ben Bruce had been acting as a part-time assistant for NAZ Elite.
A huge bonus for the athletes comes in the shape of health insurance, which they will no longer have to pay themselves. The athletes' base compensation is now no longer directly under NAZ Elite's lump sum from HOKA, too.
“Instead, HOKA will come in and pay that base compensation," Rosario said. "So whereas before we essentially had a salary cap and had to operate underneath that, now that’s being negotiated with HOKA. And quite frankly they are doing well and doing everything they can to give us a roster that is very high-level.”
High-level performances are what helped NAZ Elite reach the larger, four-year deal.
Aliphine Tuliamuk won the Olympic Marathon Team Trials in Atlanta in February. Rory Linkletter, a BYU product, made his debut in the half marathon in early 2020 during his rookie campaign and ran the second-fastest time in Canadian history at the distance with a time of 1:01:44 -- also a team record for NAZ Elite.
That's just to name a few achievements on top of the national titles, huge PRs and broken records the team has accomplished since forming.
"From the day we launched the team back in January of 2014, we wanted you, the fans, to be a part of everything we did," Rosario said in a press release Wednesday upon the contract announcement. "We've shared our training, our highs, and our lows. You were with us for our five top-10 finishes at the 2016 Olympic Trials, including two gut-wrenching fourths. You were there when Scott Fauble ran 2:09:09 at the Boston Marathon, and you were there when he finished an agonizing 12th at the Trials this past February. That same day though, you celebrated with us as we put three women in the top eight, including Aliphine Tuliamuk's incredible victory."
Putting out more content for fans is what Rosario hopes for, too, under the agreement. Rosario's wife will move into a full-time role, meaning more social media content and more content for fans being produced.
“Now this is a full-time gig, so we really expect to expand our YouTube channel and the content we are producing should be much more consistent," Rosario said.
Building brands and names is an important part of NAZ Elite's culture, as the team strives to find runners willing to connect with fans just as much as they are willing to win a prestigious marathon.
An example of that came last week, when NAZ Elite's Nick Hauger ran 19,440 meters total during the one-hour challenge at the team's intrasquad meet Tuesday, Sept. 1, for a new American record.
“What we are trying to do is help build that Nick Hauger brand," Rosario said. "He’s really a great guy and he’s getting better and better, so for him it’s super cool to have a name in the record books, and it gives him confidence moving forward.”
It shows how hard the young runner is willing to work as well, as Hauger had to press hard during the one-hour run while the weight of the long season hung on him.
“He’s tough; he was tired, let me tell you. They have been at it a long time, Nick and Rory especially," Rosario said. "They have been at it since early spring and they never expected the season to go this long. You could tell the guys were tired, but he gutted it out and it was impressive.”
The women at the event also put on stellar performances in the 10,000-meters run on the track -- which wasn't official due to the team using a male pacer in Ben Bruce. Veteran Kellyn Taylor claimed the event with a time of 31:07.60 over teammates Stephanie Bruce and Lauren Paquette, finishing with a time that, according to Rosario, would have been the 12th-fastest time ever by an American and would have made her the seventh-fastest U.S. performer of all-time at the distance.
Bruce was runner-up in 31:34.87, taking 26 seconds off her previous best. Paquette ran a 31:53.72 in her debut at the distance on the track during the intrasquad event that took place in Santa Barbara, California.
While the last outing continued to set a tone for the team, the contract has set a tone for the future of running teams. Rosario expects the contract with HOKA is one that will be a standard, or a model, for running teams and shoe sponsors moving forward, as the the balance shifts from the individual runner to the team performances overall.
“Groups are so valuable. During normal times, there’s something going on somewhere every week of the year," Rosario said. "Somebody is racing somewhere always, so your brand is visible always. I think the consistency that groups provide from a marketing standpoint is what these shoe companies are interested in.”
And Rosario hopes to keep the running world interested in the place where his team stays and trains for the most part.
“Flagstaff is the best place we could ever possibly be," he said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!