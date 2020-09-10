NAZ Elite This Week: New contract means new incentives for team

A huge bonus for the athletes comes in the shape of health insurance, which they will no longer have to pay themselves. The athletes' base compensation is now no longer directly under NAZ Elite's lump sum from HOKA, too.

“Instead, HOKA will come in and pay that base compensation," Rosario said. "So whereas before we essentially had a salary cap and had to operate underneath that, now that’s being negotiated with HOKA. And quite frankly they are doing well and doing everything they can to give us a roster that is very high-level.”

High-level performances are what helped NAZ Elite reach the larger, four-year deal.

Aliphine Tuliamuk won the Olympic Marathon Team Trials in Atlanta in February. Rory Linkletter, a BYU product, made his debut in the half marathon in early 2020 during his rookie campaign and ran the second-fastest time in Canadian history at the distance with a time of 1:01:44 -- also a team record for NAZ Elite.

That's just to name a few achievements on top of the national titles, huge PRs and broken records the team has accomplished since forming.