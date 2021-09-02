NAZ Elite This Week: NAZ Elite signs inexperienced yet promising runner Alex Masai

The kind of opportunities in the sport of running that were once unavailable to Alex Masai are now within his reach.
Maybe that's part of the reason Masai has been smiling so much. Or maybe that's how the young athlete fresh out of college who signed with NAZ Elite last week just is.
"He's just a really happy individual," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said. "His default mode is happy, and that’s always fun to be around.”
Masai, a native of Kenya, hails from a university not particularly known for its competitive running programs, but was raised within a family full of professional runners consisting of a 2008 Olympian and a World Championships gold medalist.
He displayed promising performances late in his college career at Hofstra University in New York, running a PR of 27:45.19 in the 10,000-meter run and a PR of 13:24.68 in the 5,000m both at the 2021 edition of the NCAA outdoor championships.
Masai finished sixth overall in the men's 10,000m and 10th in the 5,000m -- the same race that saw Northern Arizona University's Luis Grijalva take second in between two Oregon runners.
“He did have a great coach up there, but let’s be honest, he didn’t have a high-level team like NAU, or BYU or Colorado," Rosario said of Masai's time at Hofstra. "He was mostly training, not on his own, but when it came to running really hard, no one on that team was really able to run with him.”
Now with NAZ Elite, Masai will do his training -- and eventual racing -- alongside world-class athletes such as Aliphine Tuliamuk, Scott Fauble and Scott Smith, in addition to the team's young crew full of rising talent like Matt Baxter and Rory Linkletter.
“The fact that we have all these really good runners and he can jump in and all of a sudden have teammates who can push him, I think that will take him to greater heights," Rosario said.
According to Rosario, Masai didn't do much competitive running during his high school days, preferring other sports at the time. Masai made his way to the United States and started community college and went to Hofstra from there, with his running career forming at a gradual pace along the way.
His two top-10 finishes at the NCAA championships made a statement for a guy who was likely logging about 20 to 30 fewer miles a week than his college competitors who were putting in 100 miles or so a week at times.
"Alex has so much room to get better. I think his ability to make a really big jump is there and that’s exciting," Rosario said.
The jump might come a bit easier for Masai than other rising stars in the running world. His brother, Moses, was a fourth-place finisher at the 2008 Beijing Games in the 10,000m, and his sister Linet, won the 10,000m at the 2009 World Championships.
In talking to Masai, Rosario said, he knows that Masai has a good understanding of professional running because of his family.
“I think his understanding of the sport and what he’s capable of doing are really in line with what we believe he can do, and I think that is partially because he’s got that family history. He knows what he’s capable of and he’s received so much great advice," Rosario said.
Rosario added: “It keeps him really humble, too, because when you go out and run 27:45 in the 10,000 at the NCAA championships like Alex did, a lot of American athletes would think they are the greatest thing since sliced bread. But his brother has run almost an entire minute faster than that, so he knows there is a long way to go.”
But Masai's pedigree isn't the reason Rosario put him on the roster, which now contains 15 total runners.
“He is an absolute stud,” Rosario said.
Rosario said he wants Masai to make the adjustment to running with the pros with the approach of simply getting better. The head coach said he could see Masai running a couple 5,000 and 10,000m races in 2022 to improve in that area and also take on longer distances and road races, a surface still foreign to Masai. By the end of 2022, Rosario added, he and the team should know more about Masai's strengths and where to guide him as a runner.
Considering Masai's "graceful" stride, longer distances might eventually be part of the athlete's future.
But for Masai and the team, it's not so much a sprint as it is a marathon for his development. Part of that means getting him experience in larger, more competitive races as well.
“He still has some learning to do when it comes to racing at a high level and we want to give him those opportunities," Rosario said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.