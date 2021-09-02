NAZ Elite This Week: NAZ Elite signs inexperienced yet promising runner Alex Masai

In talking to Masai, Rosario said, he knows that Masai has a good understanding of professional running because of his family.

“I think his understanding of the sport and what he’s capable of doing are really in line with what we believe he can do, and I think that is partially because he’s got that family history. He knows what he’s capable of and he’s received so much great advice," Rosario said.

Rosario added: “It keeps him really humble, too, because when you go out and run 27:45 in the 10,000 at the NCAA championships like Alex did, a lot of American athletes would think they are the greatest thing since sliced bread. But his brother has run almost an entire minute faster than that, so he knows there is a long way to go.”

But Masai's pedigree isn't the reason Rosario put him on the roster, which now contains 15 total runners.

“He is an absolute stud,” Rosario said.