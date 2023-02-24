The USATF Half Marathon Championship race course in Fort Worth, Texas, is a bit of a mystery for the runners toeing the start line at the event set to take place Saturday morning.

It's just one reason why the title race is so exciting.

“It’s kind of a fun puzzle to figure out," said NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario.

NAZ Elite is sending four total distance road runners to race for gold. For the men's race, Futsum Zienasellassie will represent the team one year after finishing as the runner-up at the event, which in 2022 took place in Indianapolis. Meanwhile, Lauren Paquette, Aliphine Tuliamuk and Paige Wood will look to sweep the women's podium for NAZ Elite.

It's the first time, according to Rosario, that the national title race for the distance will take place on the Fort Worth course.

“We don’t have some magic plan," Rosario said of how to approach the course, "but we trust all four of the athletes to make good decisions and tactical decisions throughout the race.”

NAZ Elite does have a bit of a leg-up in the situation. The team's head coach, Alan Culpepper, was born and raised in Texas, and has some knowledge on certain sections of the course thanks to racing in the area when he was still a professional runner.

“He does have some experience on the course and knows the terrain. He’s going to this race, so he’s going to drive them around on Saturday and show them some of the key points on the course, and I think that will be helpful for us and give us at least a little bit of an advantage," Rosario said Thursday.

The team also increased the title chances by sending a large crew to the race.

“You’d have to believe that they all have a chance," Rosario said.

There are several reasons why NAZ Elite runners do.

Last year at the half-marathon title race, Zienasellassie lost by one second to Leonard Korir, who won with a time of 1:02:34 -- and is back to defend his title. Zienasellassie, though not at entirely peak shape as most of the crew going to Texas are in the thick of training, won the USATF Marathon Championships in December, gaining experience and momentum from the victory.

Zienasellassie will also have to battle Scott Fauble, a former member of NAZ Elite who came in second place at the USATF Half Marathon Championships in April of 2016 while with the team. Jared Ward, Brian Shrader and Shadrack Biwott are also notable competitors in the men's race.

“Like the women’s race, it’s very hard to pick a favorite," said Rosario, who added that he expects the men's race to come down to the final mile.

NAZ Elite's three women will battle the likes of Nell Rojas and Molly Seidel.

“It’s very much one of those may the best woman win kind of thing,” Rosario said.

NAZ Elite has had the best woman standing at the top of the podium at a national half-marathon title race in the past -- a few times. In 2018, Tuliamuk took first with a time of 1:10:03. The next year, Stephanie Bruce won the half-marathon gold for the team repeat.

And Paquette placed fourth at the event in 2021.

In addition to this being the first time the half-marathon title race will take place in Fort Worth, it will also be the first outing for Wood with NAZ Elite, which signed the distance runner not long after she won the USATF Marathon Championships.

When Wood signed with NAZ Elite, she was just getting back into training from after the marathon. She had spent time in Flagstaff during the fall preparing for the 26.2-mile title race, but she had not been doing workouts yet with the likes of runners like Tuliamuk, who is an Olympian.

“One of them is just training with Aliphine and Lauren," Rosario said of the positives he believes Wood gained by joining the roster. "The crew that is going to this race is really fit, and they are kind of firing on all cylinders.”

Moreover, the team is closing in on 100 total victories, sitting at 97. Although it won't hit that milestone this weekend, it wouldn't mind being closer to it.

It would also be nice to add another USATF gold to the list of the team's achievements.

“I love championship racing," Rosario said.