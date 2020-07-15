NAZ Elite This Week: NAZ Elite finishes weekend of racing safely and with sweep

The pressure was on for NAZ Elite over the weekend as the team raced for the first time in a long time, so the athletes and coaches have been using the early part of the week to recover from the long-anticipated outing.
While the eight NAZ Elite runners who participated dealt with the weight of competing again in a "real race" sanctioned by the USATF, head coach Ben Rosario carried the emotional burden of making sure the race he was directing went smoothly and, more importantly, safely.
Rosario was glad that the weekend went well "on a lot of levels," one of which was his women's crew sweeping Saturday's KT St. George Showdown in Utah.
“Number one, everybody was safe,” he said over the phone Wednesday. “Everybody got tested beforehand, and they were negative. They got tested on-site again on Friday and everyone was negative. Everyone who came to the meet abided by our guidelines; they wore masks, they distanced from each other, and we were out in front of all that in terms of our transparency with the public. We certainly shared those guidelines and protocols from the get-go when we announced the meet on Thursday and the response was overwhelmingly positive. That was a good sign.”
Rosario hadn't directed a professional meet for some time, and this time he had the help of Utah State coach Artie Gulden.
“It was nice to do that," Rosario said, "although it did remind me of how much work it is.”
For the athletes, Saturday's work was business as usual as they tackled the 5,000-meters on the track. Kellyn Taylor, Stephanie Bruce and Lauren Paquette went 1-2-3 for NAZ Elite, and Rory Linkletter continued his list of strong performances for the men's side with a runner-up result. Rosario said he didn't see much rust on his team despite the hiatus of pro racing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taylor, who spent the spring recovering from injury, crossed the finish line in 15:29.44, with Bruce a close second at 15:29.95. Paquette took third in 15:38. 14, and Maggie Montoya of Roots Running and Dominique Scott-Efurd, who runs for adidas, rounded out the top five with times of 15:38.53 and 15:41.75, respectively.
“They were close all the way to the finish, and I think the fans got something out of it in terms of content," Rosario said. "And the athletes got a ton out of it because they got to race, and that’s what they like to do. And there was prize money, which was great.”
Dillon Maggard claimed the win on the men's side, clocking a 13:50.38 while Linkletter chased him and got second in 13:50.72. Conner Mantz came in third with a time of 13:51.22.
"Steph and Kellyn closed the race as fast as they ever closed out a track race of 5,000 meters or longer their whole life," Rosario said. "Their last lap was 65 seconds and they were cruising, and Rory closed under 60 seconds to take second in the men’s race, so I thought we looked really sharp considering the circumstances.”
NAZ Elite's Matt Baxter came in fifth at 13:51.87 and teammate Scott Fauble was seventh in 13:57.39. Sid Vaughn and Nick Hauger rounded out the NAZ Elite's men's performances with eighth- and 12th-place finishes out of 12 total in the field. There were nine women total in their field.
But Rosario said he learned more about how he thinks racing should look like for the most part moving forward through the pandemic than he did about his athletes.
“I already knew these folks were good racers and this was just confirmation of that. I would say that these small, controlled events can work if you put in enough safety protocols," Rosario said.
Rosario hopes to get more confirmation about just how fit his roster is sooner than later.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
