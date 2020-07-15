NAZ Elite This Week: NAZ Elite finishes weekend of racing safely and with sweep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pressure was on for NAZ Elite over the weekend as the team raced for the first time in a long time, so the athletes and coaches have been using the early part of the week to recover from the long-anticipated outing.

While the eight NAZ Elite runners who participated dealt with the weight of competing again in a "real race" sanctioned by the USATF, head coach Ben Rosario carried the emotional burden of making sure the race he was directing went smoothly and, more importantly, safely.

Rosario was glad that the weekend went well "on a lot of levels," one of which was his women's crew sweeping Saturday's KT St. George Showdown in Utah.

“Number one, everybody was safe,” he said over the phone Wednesday. “Everybody got tested beforehand, and they were negative. They got tested on-site again on Friday and everyone was negative. Everyone who came to the meet abided by our guidelines; they wore masks, they distanced from each other, and we were out in front of all that in terms of our transparency with the public. We certainly shared those guidelines and protocols from the get-go when we announced the meet on Thursday and the response was overwhelmingly positive. That was a good sign.”

Rosario hadn't directed a professional meet for some time, and this time he had the help of Utah State coach Artie Gulden.