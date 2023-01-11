NAZ Elite This Week: Miler Culpepper, marathoner Stoner added to roster

Being great from "the mile to the marathon" has been a vision for NAZ Elite as it has continued to grow.

That vision became more clear Tuesday when the team announced the signing of miler Cruz Culpepper and marathoner Paige Stoner.

Stoner, who turns 27 at the end of the month, is the reigning USATF Marathon Championships title-holder after winning the event in December with a time of 2:26:02, which is her current personal best. She joins NAZ Elite after a stint with Reebok Boston Track Club during which she collected PRs of 15:16.17 in the 5,000-meters and 31:22:55 in the 10,000m.

Her PR in the half marathon is 1:10:34, a time she recorded at Houston nearly a year ago. She's run three total marathons so far, according to NAZ Elite.

“I would say that we know what we are getting in terms of a huge talent, but we have no idea how high her ceiling is, because she’s just running fantastic right now and on the upswing," NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said Tuesday. "That’s a good thing. If we thought she had already reached her ceiling, we probably wouldn't have been as interested. But we actually think there is a long ways to go, and that’s a good thing.”