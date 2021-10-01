NAZ Elite This Week: Matt Baxter is back and ready to run

He's fit, strong and ready to race.

For Matt Baxter's head coach, Ben Rosario, the NAZ Elite runner is at a high level with his fitness and ability not seen in some time. Baxter, who's working through his first full-blown marathon segment with the team, will get to show where he's at when he races in the Rock 'n' Roll San Jose's half marathon on Sunday, seeking to defend his title in the process.

Rosario, the team and Baxter are excited about the opportunity in front of them, and those to come in the near future as Baxter works toward making his marathon debut this fall.

“Let’s do it. Let’s just show what this guy's all about. He’s fit and ready, so let’s have a go,” Rosario said.

Baxter won the San Jose half in 2019 -- the last year the race took place as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition. He clocked a 1:02:57 upon making his debut at the distance.

According to Rosario, when Baxter ran San Jose in 2019, the race came at the end of Baxter's training segment. With the performance, Baxter showed his promise competing at the longer distances that NAZ Elite had planned for his unfolding pro career.