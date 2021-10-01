NAZ Elite This Week: Matt Baxter is back and ready to run

He's fit, strong and ready to race.
For Matt Baxter's head coach, Ben Rosario, the NAZ Elite runner is at a high level with his fitness and ability not seen in some time. Baxter, who's working through his first full-blown marathon segment with the team, will get to show where he's at when he races in the Rock 'n' Roll San Jose's half marathon on Sunday, seeking to defend his title in the process.
Rosario, the team and Baxter are excited about the opportunity in front of them, and those to come in the near future as Baxter works toward making his marathon debut this fall.
“Let’s do it. Let’s just show what this guy's all about. He’s fit and ready, so let’s have a go,” Rosario said.
Baxter won the San Jose half in 2019 -- the last year the race took place as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition. He clocked a 1:02:57 upon making his debut at the distance.
According to Rosario, when Baxter ran San Jose in 2019, the race came at the end of Baxter's training segment. With the performance, Baxter showed his promise competing at the longer distances that NAZ Elite had planned for his unfolding pro career.
Baxter was supposed to run a marathon in the fall of 2020, but the pandemic forced NAZ Elite and the young runner to change plans. So Baxter and the team began focusing on the track and then shifted attention to trying to get him on the Olympic team for New Zealand. He ended up running three 5,000-meters in the month of May while trying to make it to the Tokyo Games.
He just missed making the team, a valiant effort despite the challenging window of time he faced.
“That’s the nature of the sport," Rosario said of the dificult schedule that included shifting gears for the Olympics, "and it’s nice now to have that behind so we can make our decisions based on just what is good for him."
So far the half marathon distance has been good for Baxter. He won his debut at San Jose in 2019. He went on to win another half marathon, finishing with gold at the beautiful Mount Maunganui Half Marathon in New Zealand in November of 2020 with at time of 1:05:52.
Now he's in the thick of his first-ever full-on marathon training segment with NAZ Elite. The training is showing that he's enjoying the extra miles and not just when it comes to racing.
Rosario had a feeling that Baxter would make a great marathoner when he added him to the roster.
“I think he’s really enjoying it. As an athlete, you enjoy the work you are best at. If you are a pitcher, you enjoy pitching, you don’t enjoy hitting -- unless you’re Shohei Ohtani. If you are a golfer and you are a great putter, you enjoy it when you get on the green. If you are a distance runner, and you’re best event is the marathon, then you really enjoy the long, steady workout. Matt’s good at those, so I think he’s going to be a natural marathoner." Rosario said.
Rosario said the longer workouts for the longer events have been easier on Baxter's body. The days of running hard 5,000-meters on the track and taking a beating for it are behind him -- at least for now.
“He doesn’t have a problem with the volume, but that fast running on the track beats him up," Rosario said.
Rosario said he thought Baxter would be ready to make a marathon debut in October, but they put it off just a bit more. And now, Baxter is "100 percent healthy," Rosario added.
The longer distances should play into Baxter's strengths, including his ability to feel out races when they become tactical or start to ebb and flow. That'll be a change from his days trying to make the Olympics when he was spending time running time trials.
“I actually think he’ll thrive in San Jose and in New York City, because there is no time trail aspect to it. There is no pace, there is no set rhythm. It’s just the gun goes off, you make decisions, you make surges and respond to surges, and he’s really good at that," Rosario said.
San Jose is the kind of race that gives runners the green light, too.
“It’s just the gun goes off and you put the foot on the gas and go," Rosario said.
San Jose will also be the big stepping stone as Baxter looks to run the New York City Marathon in November with teammates Stephanie Bruce, Kellyn Taylor.
“Matt’s in a great spot,” Rosario said.
