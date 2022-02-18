NAZ Elite This Week: Masia, Hauger gaining ground on different surfaces

Making a tough decision that eventually pays off during a race feels great. So does seeing a tough decision made prior to a race work out well.

NAZ Elite sending Nick Hauger to the Cardiff Kook 10K on a late decision ended with the athlete taking second place in the road race. Meanwhile, the team's decision to keep Alex Masai busy during his week before running a 5,000-meter on the track resulted in a new personal best and team record.

Hauger and Masai, both young, promising runners for NAZ Elite, continued to gain ground in the form of experience on the different surfaces over the weekend. Both have a huge seasons ahead of them.

Masai, a rookie now just two professional races deep with NAZ Elite, didn't let up much in his training prior to competing at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Saturday. Masai didn't have the freshest pair of legs, but he still closed the race on his fastest lap, clocked a PR of 13:22.53 and surpassed NAZ Elite's team record at the distance by five seconds.

“To an extent, we trained through this race for him," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday. "It wasn’t like it was the hardest week ever, but it also wasn’t the easiest week ever.”

NAZ Elite wants Masai to be ready for a big 10,000m event coming up on March 5. Because he ran the 5000m so well while continuing intense training, he should be able to take an easy week prior to his upcoming outing -- which Rosario expects to be a big day -- and feel like "a million bucks" courtesy of the rest.

And while Masai is learning how to max out without blowing up on the track, Hauger is discovering how to navigate road races as he anticipates more marathons in his future.

“He’s a road guy," Rosario said of Hauger, who ran a 29:16 10K for second place at Cardiff Kook in Encinitas, California, on Super Bowl Sunday. "Road racing and cross country, those are his events, those are his domain."

Hauger has only been in a total of five road races for NAZ Elite since joining the roster as a rookie in 2019, mostly because the pandemic prevented him from getting onto the surface. And although Hauger wasn't expected to start racing this season until March, Rosario felt his training was going well enough to fit him into Cardiff Kook, a race in which NAZ Elite has only top-three finishes despite taking it on six different times.

“I think he knows that he can take some chances on the roads," Rosario said of Hauger learning the surface. "The track is different because you are running at such a red line, and if you go over that line, it’s really tough to get it back. On the road, the ups, downs, turns and varying of terrain, you can handle some pace change and kinda catch your breath.”

The Cardiff Kook field went out fast, on Sunday, forcing Hauger to break off the pace, regroup for a push and then close hard down the final stretch.

Cardiff Kook didn't offer the strongest field for Hauger to go up against, but did give him a chance to develop and keep a string of solid races together that includes his marathon debut in late 2021.

Masai, on the other hand, found out what it takes to be a top finisher and run under 13 minutes in a stout 5000m field. He finished 22nd at the BU event, which was won by Grant Fisher in 12:53.73. Moh Ahmed and Marc Scott were second and third, respectively, both crossing the finish line with sub-13-minute times.

Rosario was impressed with Masai's early ability to deal with pressure-packed fields.

“Look, he got beat, but he hung in there with some really outstanding competitors and held his own, and that was great to see because ultimately it’s about competing, and I thought he competed really well," Rosario said.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

