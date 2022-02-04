NAZ Elite This Week: Masai PRs in debut, builds toward more racing to come

Alex Masai showed he's no one-pace racer during his debut with NAZ Elite over the weekend in Boston.

The rookie set a personal best Sunday at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic, clocking 7:47.63 in the 3,000-meter event for a ninth-place finish on the indoor track. His time set a new team record as well.

What stood out to his coach Ben Rosario, however, was that Masai's final lap was the runner's fastest.

“We wanted the last four 200-meter laps to be faster than the one before, and he did that," Rosario said. "He got faster each lap as the race finished up, and, I think, he showed himself above all else that he can close.”

Masai demonstrated a turn of foot just as his coach wanted. After running a 31.35 11th lap, Masai squeezed his pace down to 30.98, 30.63, 30.43 and 29.86 for the ensuing final laps.

Rosario was ready to see Masai blow off steam, but instead the runner got boxed in due to a tactical error early in the race. When the race got started, Rosario said, Masai found himself slotted behind a runner trying to hang back off the faster pace.

“Overall the result was good," Rosario said, "because he ran six seconds faster than he had ever run before. So you cannot complain when you are getting better and you are setting personal bests; however, you still can look at the race and dissect the race analytically.”

Rosario said he believed a larger grouping would initially go out with a strong tone set by the pacer. But when that didn't occur, Masai found himself running in a section too far off the top finishers.

Patrick Dever won the men's 3000m in 7:43.57, Willy Fink was the runner-up in 7:44.22 and Jordan Gusman ran a 7:44.40 for a third-place result.

The race was a solid start to what will be a busy season for Masai, who is slated to race next on Saturday, Feb. 12, in Boston again at the David Hemery Valentine Invite's 5000m.

“It will help him for the 5,000, and that 5,000 will help him for the 10,000 he’s going to run March 5," Rosario said.

Another fast 3000m is on tap for the team again this weekend, as Dani Shanahan is scheduled to compete at the Camel City Elite event in North Carolina on Saturday.

“Like Alex, this race is a step toward the next race," Rosario said. "But that doesn’t mean we’re not taking it seriously, it doesn’t mean we’re not going to run as fast as possible. It’s the first indoor race she’s ran since December of 2019.”

Shanahan was going to race in Boston over the weekend, but a COVID-19 exposure set her back. After going through the protocols, she found a spot in the Camel City event, a race in its 10th installment that demands speed.

NAZ Elite's team record in the 3000m on the women's side is currently held by former member Rochelle Kanuho, who registered a 9:20:39 for the distance in 2017.

Rachel Schneider, meanwhile, is back in the 3000m field looking to defend her win from a year ago when she clocked an impressive 8:57.01.

In fact, a woman has finished under nine minutes for the 3000m at Camel City the last three years.

“It’s kind of a cool opportunity, because it wasn’t something that was planned," Rosario said of getting Shanahan into the race. "We kind of got into the opportunity and she’ll try to take advantage of it the best she can."

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.